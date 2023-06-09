Daily news update: Eskom Debt Relief Bill, cholera death toll and Zandile Mafe case

By Citizen Reporter

Eskom Debt Relief Bill moves a step closer to becoming a law

The Eskom Debt Relief Bill is one step closer to becoming a reality after the draft legislation was greenlit by Parliament’s Select Committee on Appropriations.

The bill was adopted by the committee on Wednesday.

Cholera: Death toll rises to 31, with 166 confirmed cases in Gauteng, Free State

More than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals.

The death toll currently stands at 31; with 29 in Gauteng, 1 in Free State and Mpumalanga also accounts for 1.

Zandile Mafe’s psychiatric report remains sealed as case postponed to July

The contents of the psychiatric report into Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe will not be publicly disclosed in order to allow his lawyers to consult with him.

Mafe’s case was back in the Western Cape High Court following his two-month period of psychiatric evaluation.

40-hour planned maintenance for Ekurhuleni as parts of Joburg remain without water

Ekurhuleni residents must brace for a 40-hour water outage while Rand Water carries out major maintenance work.

Rand Water will be conducting maintenance on its H5 Pipeline, necessitating the temporary interruption of water supply to some residents in the City of Ekurhuleni.

University of Fort Hare students arrested for property damage, out on bail

Thirteen suspects arrested in connection with the violence and alleged arson at the Alice Campus of the University of Fort Hare (UFH) have been released on bail.

The group of students from the institution appeared briefly in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of malicious damage to property and theft.

Basetsana Kumalo’s defamation case against Jackie Phamotse back in court

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo’s criminal defamation case against Jackie Phamotse is back in court.

According toEWN, senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba has wrapped up his cross-examination of Jackie, and the matter is ready for closing arguments.

