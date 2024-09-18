Malema: EFF leadership said ‘hell no’ to possible Shivambu return

The EFF leader says although Shivambu's departure was painful, he feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party leadership has rejected his suggestion to allow Floyd Shivambu’s return to the party.

Shivambu announced his official resignation from the party during a media briefing at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House, the EFF’s headquarters in Marshalltown, last month.

At the time, he also confirmed his membership in former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

“It is a decision I have made, and I believe it will add value to the progressive forces in South Africa,” said Shivambu.

‘Shivambu not allowed to return’

In the same briefing, Malema said that although the EFF constitution does not allow the return of those who have left the party, he was willing to make an exception for Shivambu.

However, the offer is no longer on the table as the EFF leadership has decided not to make exceptions.

Speaking on SABC News’s Face the Nation on Tuesday, Malema clarified that his initial offer to Shivambu was to show he held no personal grudge against him.

“That was me saying I have nothing against this guy. Even if he calls on me tomorrow, I’ll show up because I won’t hold any grudges. But we are governed by the EFF constitution, which states that if you leave the party, you’re not allowed to return,” said Malema.

“The EFF has its own membership, and they heard what I said and will decide if the opportunity presents itself.

“The leadership of the EFF at a Central Command Team meeting, one after another, they said to me; ‘Hey my guy, we heard you, but not here. You can forgive each other there, but not here.

“The constitution of this organisation applies, and I ought to respect that because I expressed my views and the leadership said ‘hell no’.”

Malema: ‘We’re rocking’

Despite the pain of Shivambu’s departure, the party is doing even better without him, said Malema.

“The leadership of the EFF remains strong. Although his departure was painful, I felt a sense of relief. It was as if a heavy load was lifted off my shoulders. We’re doing fine, we’re rocking,” said Malema.

He also mentioned that he no longer has any personal relationship with Shivambu.

“I have nothing to do with him. What brought us together was a common purpose. We met in the trenches, not in a club, church, or fall in love in a university class,” said Malema.

“What brought us together was sharing the common agenda for the revolution, and once we start seeing things differently, what brought us together no longer exists. There is no need for me to be having any kind of relationship.

“It’s water under the bridge now. Nothing of us depends on his existence. We are doing much better now without him.”

Malema on Ndlozi’s position in EFF

Following Shivambu’s departure, Malema criticised EFF leaders who did not publicly defend the party.

Many speculated he was referring to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who had remained silent on Shivambu’s departure.

However, Malema denied this.

“I have not seen anything untoward because even in parliament, where we meet the most, we work together. We meet almost every Monday, especially now with the preparations of the conference. He’s there, if he’s given a task, he executes it at the best of his ability,” said Malema.

“Nothing has suggested that there should be some sour relations between me and Ndlozi.

“But you ought to be aware that when we speak in the political event, people will always try to align the message with certain individuals, they will try to give it a face, even if there is no face and try to drive a wedge and where you find weak leadership, they grow separate ways.”

He said Ndlozi had publicly defended the organisation by “being at the occasions where the organisation ought to be defended and he did it”.

“If he has chosen not to say anything on Floyd, it doesn’t mean he has not defended the organisation where he gets an opportunity, which he does very well in parliament. He defends the integrity and image of the EFF.”