‘Rubbish!’: EFF denies rumours of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s resignation

Ndlozi was trending on social media on Wednesday as rumour about him quitting the EFF were widely shared

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rubbished claims that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from the party.

Ndlozi was trending on social media on Wednesday as rumours about him quitting the EFF were widely shared on various platforms.

“Rubbish!!!”

EFF national spokesperson Leigh Ann Mathys dismissed claims of Ndlozi’s exit. Mathys told The Citizen on Wednesday that Ndlozi has not resigned.

“Rubbish ‘sources’ … he has not resigned,” said Mathys in response to questions about the trending information.

ALSO READ: Malema responds to storm over Ndlozi’s wife Mmabatho Montsho liking Shivambu’s post

Malema debate

On Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema seemingly addressed the debate over Ndlozi’s wife Mmabatho Montsho liking a social media post by former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

A visibly hurt Julius Malema last week said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother.

Several days after announcing his departure from the party, Shivambu wrote to social media: “The time comes in the life of any nation where there remain only two choices – fight or submit”.’

Screenshots of actress and director Montsho, Ndlozi’s wife , liking a post on Instagram spread online, drawing sharp debate and outrage.

Despite Shivambu’s appeal to the party’s leadership not to mischaracterise and slander his departure, Malema pulled no punches during the Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Monday evening.

“How can someone say ‘the decision to join uMkhonto weSizwe (MK party) is the best decision ever taken’ and my wife Manto is the first one to like such a thing, and you say ‘Julius Malema is with us.’

“When the partner likes the things that seek to denounce where the organisation stands, when the relatives, cousins, and siblings declared where they stand; and you still ask yourself ‘where does this leader stand?’ Look at those around him and you’ll know where this leader stands,” Malema said.

Malema said anyone ashamed to defend the organisation or traded loyalty for personal gain should leave.

ALSO READ: Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties after Shivambu’s exit