‘Males’ in female steam room – Virgin’s gender policy sparks debate

Social media users prompted the fitness group with questions such as: "So can you confirm that perverts pretending to have a mental illness (gender dysphoria) are NOT welcome at Virgin Active?" and queries about the safety of women and children?"

A storm has erupted on social media over Virgin Active South Africa’s gender policy, specifically concerning the Claremont gym, after male transgender individuals were seen in the women’s steam room.

An X user tweeted: “Just had a second report of a male in a female steam room. Claremont. Bits out and all. Any other verifications? If you do witness this, do not report it to staff, report it to the police as indecent exposure please.”

Virgin Active responded to most inquiries by stating that male members are not allowed in women’s spaces such as changing rooms, but that the group supports members who have “fully transitioned. Only then should their identification documents be updated to reflect their gender. Access to the changeroom corresponding to their gender identity is permitted in line with our values of acceptance and respect”.

Regarding children, the group said it prioritises the well-being and safety of all members, especially children. “We encourage parents of children under three years old to utilise our family changerooms.”

One of the complainants also wanted to know what is considered as “fully transitioned,” to which Virgin responded: “Transition means the point at which someone goes from expressing one gender identity to their preferred gender identity. This is a journey that involves various stages of surgery and hormone therapy and our private family change rooms are there for use during this time. Only once a member has fully transitioned, are they able to use the applicable gender-specific change rooms.”

Amid the backlash, with several members threatening to cancel there memberships, Virgin appealed to the public to exercise “empathy” and “understanding” regarding the issue.

It posted: “It’s important to approach discussions around gender identity and inclusivity with empathy and understanding. Gender identity is a deeply personal aspect of a person’s identity”.

Changing your gender marker

Transgender people can apply to change their sex description in the birth register in terms of the Alteration of Sex Description and Sex Status Act 49 of 2003. Section 2(1) states:

“Any person whose sexual characteristics have been altered by surgical or medical treatment or by evolvement through natural development resulting in gender reassignment, or any person who is intersexed may apply to the Director-General of the National Department of Home Affairs for the alteration of the sex description on his or her birth register.”

In terms of section 2(2)(b) an application must include medical reports by the doctors who carried out the surgical treatment or the doctors who provided the medical treatment.”

The Act does not make it compulsory that an applicant had to have undergone gender reassignment surgery. Hormonal treatment is sufficient.

If the application is granted, the Magistrate issues an order directing the Director-General to alter the sex description in the birth register of the person named in the order. An amended birth certificate is issued to the applicant in terms of section 27A of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 51 of 1992.