‘DaBaby has apologized for his comments, and we’ve had discussions with him,’- event organisers

The organisers of the upcoming Freedom Day Youth Celebration which will be headlined by DaBaby have assured patrons that they’ve had a conversation with the US rapper about the importance of respecting all audiences.

“DaBaby has apologized for his comments, and we’ve had discussions with him about the importance of respecting all audience members and adhering to the event’s values of inclusivity and diversity,” CEO of Creative Economy Catalyst PTY, Kaycee Kennedy told The Citizen. Creative Economy Catalyst are co-sponsors of the festival.

In 2021 DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk uttered some insensitive words directed at gay men and insisting on stigmas around HIV/AIDS during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

DaBaby apologised a few days later after pressure from the industry.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” the rapper wrote in a now removed Instagram post.

“Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.” Elton John, Madonna, Questlove and Dua Lipa were among those who spoke out against his comments.

All are welcomed

But the organisers of the inaugural Freedom Day Youth Celebration insist everyone will be welcomed at their event.

“Our hearts go out to those who were hurt or feel marginalized by the ordeal. We’re currently grappling with how best to address the situation. We are committed to creating a space where everyone feels valued and accepted, and we’ll do everything in our power to make that a reality,” averred Kennedy.

The Citizen sent a request to Johannesburg Pride about any planned protests or demonstrations against DaBaby. Their response will be added to the story when it comes.

“It’s a special occasion. It was my first time coming to Johannesburg, so I said, How can we make it special? I will be there celebrating 30 years of freedom with you all. South Africa, I can’t wait to see you all,” said the rapper in a statement.

Happening, finally

DaBaby’s appearance was postponed twice last year, after he was first expected to perform in September at FNB Stadium for the Next-Gen Empower Concert but that was called off and the new date was announced to be 18th of November 2023. That also didn’t happened, until deciding on Freedom Day.

The organisers say this has given then enough time to sell tickets and properly prepare for the event.

“With the new date, we have had ample time to restructure and reposition the show. We have moved from a Hip Hop concert to a Freedom Day Youth Celebration,” said Kennedy.

Nadia Nakia will be a supporting at for DaBaby.

The repositioning of the event has given the concert “a wider reach and broad range of audience demography so us certainly selling more tickets.”

The festival is premised on Freedom Day in South Africa, a commemoration of the first democratic elections held in 1994, which marked the end of apartheid and the beginning of a new era of freedom and equality.

“To honour the day, we will have a Freedom Walk crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge into Braamfontein and back to Mary Fitzgerald Square, symbolizing freedom of movement between two main business areas,” Kennedy said.

The four-day program of events starts on the 24th April with a Youth For Human Rights Day Event. The 24th and 25th April are Free attendances, but one needs to book their seat to attend .

“The 26th April is Market Day which charges a small commitment fee and we are hoping that our Corporates will see this and come forward to support and sponsor each participating Small Business. This event is mainly for exhibitors, with a fee charge to it free for general public.”

