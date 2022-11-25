Mamabolo seeks R12bn to settle Gauteng e-tolls debt

Faizel Patel

The pain of the e-tolls saga continues to linger on with Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo saying the provincial government is seeking all revenue streams to settle the whopping R12.9 billion bill.

Mamabolo tabled a R155 billion budget to the provincial legislature on Thursday.

This is an increase from the R152.9 billion presented in March this year.

E-toll debt commitment

The Gauteng government committed R12.9 billion towards the decommissioning of e-tolls which accounts for 30% of the total bill – while the National Treasury will foot the remaining 70% owed to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Mamabolo said the new funding model for Gauteng’s highways will be discussed with residents.

“It is in this context that we would like to assure residents of Gauteng that we will not compromise our priorities in social services such as health and education. I am also pleased to announce that in the current financial year there will be no specific allocation that is required for the repayment of e-tolls.”

ALSO READ: Gauteng to contribute R12.9 billion towards the decommissioning of e-tolls

Fighting crime

Meanwhile, following the announcement of the second quarter crime stats which painted a grim picture of crime in the country, Mamabolo said treasury has allocated R173 million to fight crime in the province.

Mamabolo said he is very confident that the money will be well spent in the fight against crime including being used for the recruitment of peace wardens for the province, procurement of 10 drones, 50 vehicles and 500 000 panic buttons.

“We must say to the criminals their days are numbered. The drones will be moving around, the panic buttons will be checking them, we are going to give the criminals a run in this province, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Mamabolo said.

To intensify the fight against crime, corruption, vandalism & lawlessness, we have allocated R173 million to @GP_CommSafety. These funds will be used to recruit & train peace wardens, tools of trade, procurement of 10 drones, 50 vehicles & 500 000 panic buttons. #GPMTBPS2022 pic.twitter.com/rwgwb4aiAq— MEC Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) November 24, 2022

Crime stats

The second quarter (between July and September 2022) crime stats presented by Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed Gauteng recorded 145 murders. Gauteng is behind KwaZulu-Natal with 185 people killed in the province.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: Over 7 000 murders committed between July and September