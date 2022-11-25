‘Diabetes made me do it,’ claims Belinda Migor of racist rant calling for black men to be killed

Kgomotso Phooko

A voice note by a racist woman, which was leaked from a WhatsApp group allegedly called “Pit bulls be my voice” in which the woman was making derogatory comments about black people in defence of pit bulls has angered people.

The voice note made rounds on social media on Wednesday, where a woman identified as Belinda Migor, owner of Gauteng bookeeping company JCS Office Support, suggested they ban black people instead of banning pit bulls.

This in the wake of a petition to ban ownership of pit bulls that has garnered more than 126 000 signatures, following attacks where dogs of the aggressive breed mauled children to death.

The voice note

“I still agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is ban the black men. They rape, they steal, they kill. Worse than any pit bull could and they get away with it,” said Migor in the voice note.

“Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black men. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and ovaries so they cannot procreate. Because they will all turn the same. Because they are all the same,”

"I'm very passionate about this. Ban them. Kill them. Shoot them. Get rid of them because they are the problem, not pit bulls. Not animals. Animals are beautiful and they deserve a warm bed, food, love and attention and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black men? Do you think God? I do not think so,"

Belinda Migor: Ban Them, Kill Them, Shoot Them



This Racist South African Woman, Belinda Migor, Says Black Men and Women Are The Problem, Not The Pit bulls that have been killing people. Blames Diabetes For Her Racism. pic.twitter.com/vf0Q4lHHXY— Mr. Tshweu (@TshweuMoleme) November 25, 2022

Denial

Migor initially denied being behind the voice note.

“Why would I do that? What do you want me to say? If we are living in a democracy then why am I not allowed freedom of speech? Hypothetically? Who can do anything about it? You have no proof. ” she told the Timeslive.

She defended herself and said she had a hard life and that she does not discriminate against black people. She was asked what triggered the anger against black people.

She then apparently changed her tune and blamed her diabetes for her hateful rant.

“Well I am diabetic, you cannot think clearly, you cannot focus, it is like a cloud over your mind.”

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) told the publication that they are aware of the circulating voice note and have sent it to the provincial office for further investigations.

Belinda Migor from Benoni, this vile creature is racist and wishes to see all Black people dead in South Africa.



It is such a shame to have people like her in 2022. pic.twitter.com/teCO4BwdsY— cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) November 25, 2022

Who exactly was Belinda Migor comfortably saying all of these vile things to?



Where are they? Who are they? What did they respond? Or do?— Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) November 25, 2022

It's funny that belinda migor says they must ban the black man coz they rape and steal. Imagine. A whyte person, with so much history of mass killings, slavery, stealing resources. There's nations today and entire races that came out of their mass rape.— Shark Razor (@SharkRayza) November 25, 2022

