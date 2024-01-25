Mashaba claims school visit marred by alleged gun-wielding ANC member

Mashaba says ActionSA were visiting Mathole High School to congratulate the principal and her staff on a good outcome in the Matric results of 2023.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has claimed an ActionSA delegation was intimidated by an ANC member with a gun in Soweto on Tuesday while visiting a school.

A school visit goes sour for ActionSA

Mashaba says he and his team were visiting Mathole High School to congratulate the principal and her staff on a good outcome in the Matric results of 2023. But the meeting was disturbed by a man alleged to be an ANC member who blocked the school gate with his car and entered the premises with a gun.

ALSO READ: Mashaba makes a U-turn on death penalty

“He came just as we were ending the meeting but he was not allowed in the room where we were,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said he had no interaction with the man but there was commotion between the school staff and the man.

“He told the school principal that her business is to teach and that she must leave politics alone,” he said.

However, Mashaba said he was not at the school for political reasons.

ALSO READ: Mashaba’s Beitbridge tour: ‘Congratulations Malema, indeed they found creative ways’

“We were there to congratulate the principal on a job well done in the Matric results and we saw the staff during their break,’ Mashaba said.

According to Mashaba this was not the first time that ActionSA had been intimidated in the community.

“We are used to these things and if you saw the guy he looks disturbing he did not look presentable at all,’ Mashaba said.

Even though South African schools are gun free zones, Mashaba said he would not be reporting the matter to the police.

“What is the point with a justice system that has collapsed and a president accused of hiding dollars under his mattress what is the point?” he said.

Mashaba said ActionSA was ready for the 2024 elections. He said the party would be unveiling their manifesto in March.

“We are ready to govern South Africa and I think we will do well in the elections because South Africans have confidence in us,” he said.

The Citizen has contacted the Gauteng Education Department for comment on the matter, This article will be updated as soon as comment is received.