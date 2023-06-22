If Mathabatha fails to get rid of ‘lazy’ mayors, ‘we will show him the door’ – Limpopo ANCYL

By Alex Japho Matlala

More than 2 000 jobs were created for youth, women and people living with disabilities in Limpopo since December 2022, with more jobs, funded to the tune of R91 million, waiting to be filled before the end of this financial year, according to Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha.

But this was branded a drop in the ocean by the Limpopo ANC Youth League, which demands that young people get jobs in his administration.

The league made it clear it wants its provincial chair, Tonny Rachoene, to be made MEC in the provincial Cabinet. The league also wants young people appointed as board members in all state-owned enterprises in the province.

Limpopo ‘on the right track’

Mathabatha responded to the league by insisting that the province was on the right track, creating jobs and business opportunities for small, medium and micro businesses run by the youth.

In his State of the Province Address this year, he emphasised the importance of implementing programmes towards professionalising of the public service. He also said his government had set aside R10 million to help businesses run by young people flourish.

“In the past six months, the province advertised and filled a volume of 2 038 posts, mainly for young graduates in its five regions.

“In the period ahead, the province will advertise and fill other funded vacant posts valued at R91 million, of which some require urgent attention,” he said.

“Departments were directed to fill those posts that are vacant and funded. Departments were also directed to pursue equity targets, especially regarding gender, youth and disability. This is a significant step towards promoting diverse representation within the public service.”

Mathabatha must act, or else…

ANC Youth League chair Tonny Rachoene, said: “This is not a war. All we want is our mayors to wake up from their daydreams and get their hands dirty. Most of them are lazy.

“They are snoring on the job. We want all those who are lazy to be removed. They must be replaced by young, active and intelligent youths, who have the interest of all at heart.

“If Mathabatha is unable to deliver this, we will also show him the door.”

Info

ANC Youth League demands

The ANC Youth League in Limpopo wants young people to get jobs in Mathabatha’s administration.

It has made clear that it wants its chair to get a position in the premier’s Cabinet.

It demands that the youth be appointed to boards in all the state-owned enterprises in the province.

It wants mayors to get their hands dirty.

It vows that it will remove Mathabatha should he fail to replace lazy leaders by active and smart young people.

