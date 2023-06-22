Daily news update: SA’s HIV stats, nurse shortage and ANC’s cadre deployment case

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The 11th SA Aids Conference got under way on Tuesday in Durban amid the release of shocking HIV infections statistics showing around 1 300 young people in KwaZulu-Natal being infected weekly.

The four-day conference, which closes on Friday, saw delegates representing NGOs, the government and research institutions converging at the Inkosi Chief Albert Luthuli Durban ICC.

The South African National Aids Council Civil Society Forum, which believes that society at large should play a role in the combatting of HIV, said those between the ages of 15 and 24 formed the bulk of the 1 300 young people being infected by HIV on a weekly-basis in KZN.

SA only has 22 000 nurses – and it’s likely to get worse

Picture: iStock

South Africa has only 22 090 nurses to serve the more than 50-million people reliant on the country’s public health sector.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed this in reply to a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This amounts to one nurse for every 2 300 people in South Africa.

The situation is likely to get worse as well.

‘Desperate panic to hide truth’, says DA as ANC heads to SCA over cadre deployment ruling

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The Democratic Alliance (DA) won’t be getting any records soon from the African National Congress (ANC) as the battle over cadre deployment continues.

The ANC had until the end of business on Tuesday to hand over its deployment committee records from 2013 to the DA.

The records include meeting minutes, emails and WhatsApp conversations, among others.

But the governing party has since decided to turn to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Body of missing Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman found in stormwater drain

Desiree Baartman. Image: Supplied/Saps.

The body of missing Bethelsdorp woman, Desiree Baartman, has been found.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said her body was found on Tuesday night in a stormwater drain near Stanford Road, in the vicinity of the Jagtersvlakte area in Gqeberha.

“Bethelsdorp police, in conjunction with the K9 search and rescue and diving unit, successfully located and retrieved her remains at approximately 9pm,” Naidu said.

Naidu also said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Minister Gungubele announces dates for analogue switch-off

Minister Mondli Gungubele. Image: Screenshot Youtube.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele has unveiled a two-step process for South Africa’s complete transition from analogue to digital spectrum that will kick off on 31 July this year.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Gungubele announced that the government will terminate analogue services above the 694 MHz frequency at the end of July this year, freeing up valuable spectrum for other telecommunication purposes.

German arrest warrant issued for former Steinhoff CEO

Markus Jooste appears before several committees in Parliament on 5 September 2018, in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Failing to appear for his trial in Germany, prominent South African businessman and the former chief executive officer of the embattled retail giant, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Markus Jooste now has a warrant of arrest to his name.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Court of Oldenburg about two weeks ago.

The prosecution had requested the arrest warrant back in April when Jooste did not show up for the trial in the city of Oldenburg.

Soweto Marathon will go ahead: Officials dismiss cancellation claim

Runners participating in last year’s Soweto Marathon. Picture: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

This year’s Soweto Marathon has not been cancelled, officials have confirmed, following claims that the event had been called off.

After some controversy which arose last year regarding broadcast rights, three members of the Soweto Marathon Trust were suspended by Athletics South Africa (ASA). They included chairman Sello Khunou, Ishe Sadiki and Pamela Tainton.

A media statement released this week claiming the race had been scratched had been issued by the suspended individuals.

Sho Madjozi’s hit-song Huku sampled by US rapper Gunna

Sho Madjozi’s Huku was sampled by US rapper Gunna in a new song. Picture: Sho Madjozi / Instagram

Sho Madjozi’s 2018 hit song Huku was sampled by US trap rapper Gunna in his new song titled Fukumean.

The song which was officially released on Youth Day, uses a snipped from Huku and acts as an adlib on the two-minute song, but Sho Madjozi’s voice is quite distinctive and can be identified on the song.

The track was produced by Dunk Rock and Florian Flo Ongonga, who have worked with a slew of trap rappers who have a similar sound to Gunna’s.

