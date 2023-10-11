‘TikTok Doctor’ Matthew Lani has no Matric Certificate, Says Gauteng Education

Lani was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) School in Kew.

TikTok “doctor” Matthew Lani has been deal another blow after the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed he never completed Matric.

Lani landed in hot water after the Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against him for impersonating Dr Sanele Zingelwa, which he claimed was his “legal name” registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Special needs

The GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said there was no existing record of a National Senior Certificate (NSC), or Matric Certificate, for Matthew Bongani Lani.

“Our official records indicate that Matthew Bongani Lani was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg in 2007. However, he was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) School in Kew, Johannesburg in January 2010.

“This followed an evaluation at the time, which determined that his academic performance dictated that he be transferred to an LSEN school,” Mabona said.

No matric or senior certificate

Mabona said Lani’s academic journey at Gresswold LSEN School came to an end in September 2012.

“Matthew re-emerged on our system in 2016 at Fourways Adult Centre, where he wrote three subjects as a part-time candidate. However, he only passed one of those subjects.

“Based on these records, and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani indeed does not possess a Matric Certificate,” Mabona said in a statement.

This revelation has shattered the credibility of his claims as a qualified medical professional.

Strain on real doctor

Meanwhile, the real doctor whose identity was allegedly stolen by Lani said she had no association with the imposter, who has put a “huge strain on her and her family”.

Dr Zingelwa said she had taken note of Lani’s unscrupulous action of stealing her identity.

“I hope the bogus doctor will be brought to justice. I would like to request that the Saps and the whole justice system work expeditiously to conclude the matter. I must say I am grateful for the overwhelming support that I have received from my family, friends, colleagues and South Africans at large on this matter,” said Dr Zingelwa.

TikTok deception?

The imposter is known for the medical advice he shared on TikTok, where he claimed to be a Wits Medical School graduate and the “youngest” doctor to own a “pharmaceutical company in South Africa”.

Lani has since vanished from the social media platform after the recent social media frenzy surrounding the validity of his qualifications.

His account that had amassed 294 000 followers on the popular video app has been suspended.

