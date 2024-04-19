TikTok trend under kids and teens potentially fatal

Tiegan, aged 12, was participating in this trend, which involves inhaling toxic chemicals to induce short-term highs akin to those from illicit drugs.

A mother from the UK was terrified when her preteen daughter, caught up in the dangerous trend known as “chroming,” inhaled multiple cans of deodorant.

Mikayla Solomon, 37, recounted the harrowing experience, fearing for her daughter Tiegan’s life.

The dangerous fad, widely spread through TikTok, brings with it alarming side effects like slurred speech, dizziness, hallucinations, and in certain cases, even heart attacks or suffocation, reports the New York Post.

In this case, Tiegan and a friend had allegedly huffed numerous cans of spray deodorant for a “laugh” during a sleepover.

After complaining from dizziness and heart palpitations, she was taken to the emergency room. However, doctors could not find the cause of her symptoms. She was sent home, after which her conditioned deteriorated. She reportedly suffered from diarrhea, sulfuric burps and a sensation that everything was in slow motion. She also endured nearly two weeks of continuous vomiting.

Mikayla says she is grateful her daughter didn’t suffer cardiac arrest or other severe complications, but she remains concerned about potential long-term effects such as memory loss.

Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington, 11, from Lancaster in the UK was not so lucky. He recently became the latest child to die after participating in the chroming trend, reports the Evening Standard. According to his grandmother he died after inhaling toxic fumes.

In March of last year, a teenage girl from Melbourne, Australia, tragically lost her life after inhaling toxic chemicals. Esra Haynes, 13, passed away on 31 March after participating in chroming. She spent over a week hospital before she died.

Her family has since tried to raise awareness of the lethal activity to prevent the tragedy from happening to anyone else.

