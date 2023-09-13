Mbalula promises to tell the ‘real’ reasons why ANC removed Mkhwebane

Mbalula said the ANC supported Mkhwebane when other opposition political parties called her a spy.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has promised an expose on axed public protector. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has vowed to let the country in on the “real” reasons why the ruling party voted for the removal of axed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

He said the revelation would be made soon.

“In the next couple [of] days, I will explain why we removed Mkhwebane as the public protector we supported when others did not and accused her of being a spy.

“Other [political parties] joined for their own reasons but [the] ANC will speak for itself,” Mbalula said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa formally fired Mkhwebane on Wednesday after 318 of the 400 MPs voted in favour of the Parliament’s Section 194 Committee Report, while 43 were against and one abstained.

In a letter to Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa said the Constitution stated he “must” remove her from office.

Victory for parliament

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said the removal of Mkhwebane was a victory for parliament and accountability.

“For the last seven years, we held firm in our conviction that she was not a suitable individual to occupy the office of public protector.

“While Mkhwebane has employed all sorts of Stalingrad tactics, costing the taxpayer more than R160m as she disgracefully hung on, parliament finally rectified,” said Gwarube.

She said Mkhwebane’s appointment as public protector was “a turbulent and regrettable chapter in our country’s history”.

“The DA takes great pride in the members who served on the Section 194 Committee, demonstrating diligence and upholding their oath of office, even in the face of harsh criticism and ad hominem attacks.

“May this serve as a lesson to the institution on the critical importance of selecting fit-for-purpose candidates at all times, particularly as we prepare to nominate a new public protector in the coming days,” Gwarube.

However, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa questioned the speed at which Ramaphosa issued the letter to Mkhwebane.

“The president acted with speed this time around. He normally takes time to apply his mind on matters of this nature,” he said.