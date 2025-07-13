Mchunu backs Ramaphosa’s move to launch inquiry, steps aside “with honour”

Minister Mchunu accepts leave of absence after allegations of interference with police investigations

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place him on a leave of absence following explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that a judicial commission of inquiry will probe claims that organised crime syndicates have infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence agencies—accusations that directly implicate senior political figures, including Mchunu.

“I welcome and respect the President’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process,” said Mchunu.

“Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to… I stand ready to respond to the accusations against me and account to the citizens of the Republic, fully and honestly so.”

Grave allegations’ prompt urgent action

Mchunu’s leave follows allegations that he interfered with sensitive investigations and colluded with businesspeople, one reportedly facing murder charges, to disband the Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal.

“These allegations, if proven true, threaten to undermine the confidence of South Africans in the ability of the South African Police Service to protect them,” Ramaphosa warned.

The president said the commission, chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, would probe the alleged facilitation of organised crime, manipulation of investigations, and the targeting of whistleblowers across law enforcement agencies.

Madlanga will be assisted by Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC. The inquiry is expected to produce interim reports within three and six months, with a final report to follow.

New acting police minister appointed

In the interim, Ramaphosa has appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting Minister of Police. Cachalia, who previously served as Gauteng’s MEC for Community Safety, is currently chair of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council.

Until Cachalia assumes duties in August, an acting minister from within the Cabinet will be announced.

“It is critical that these matters be attended to with the necessary urgency and thoroughness,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will ensure that the Saps continue to function without hindrance.”

The Commission is expected to complete its work and submit a final report to the President. Interim reports are expected after 3 and 6 months, respectively.

