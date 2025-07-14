DA brands Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mchunu ‘an illusion of reform’

The president was faced with tough calls to dismiss the 67-year-old Mchunu, walking a tightrope.

The DA has branded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on an immediate “leave of absence” after allegations of links to organised crime as an “illusion of reform.”

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa also announced a judicial commission would probe the claims, which he said undermined the constitution and threatened national security.

Tightrope

Ramaphosa added that law professor Firoz Cachalia had been appointed as interim police minister.

The president was faced with tough calls to dismiss the 67-year-old Mchunu, walking a tightrope after a highly anticipated week of speculation over the fate of the police minister.

Ramaphosa took action after KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week alleged that Mchunu interfered in police investigations. He also claimed that a syndicate was operating in Gauteng, which involved a drug cartel, politicians and police officials.

Ramaphosa has faced severe criticism for this decision to suspend Mchunu instead of firing him and the establishment of another commission of inquiry.

‘Illusion of reform’

DA leader John Steenhuisen said while it noted Ramaphosa’s announcement of a judicial commission of inquiry into the explosive allegations made by Mkhwanazi, “commissions are only as good as their consequences.

“Instead, he has once again outsourced executive responsibility to a commission, and South Africans have grown cynical of talk shops, task teams and commissions which they see as buying time and avoiding accountability,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen added that the allegations “strike at the heart of South Africa’s criminal justice system.”

“While we welcome the replacement of Minister Mchunu, we also reject the attempt to create the illusion of reform while ANC ministers accused of corruption remain firmly in cabinet at the behest of presidential prerogative.

“The presence of Ministers Nkabane and Simelane exposes the ongoing selective and performative accountability that South Africans grow tired of,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA laid criminal charges against Mchunu on July 10, highlighting a broader dispute it has had with its larger partner in the government of national unity (GNU) — Ramaphosa’s ANC.

EFF ‘appalled’

The EFF said it is appalled by Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mchunu on “special leave” instead of removing him entirely from his position.

“This so-called “special leave” is a cowardly deflection, designed to shield a corrupt Minister whose involvement in organised crime has been laid bare.

“We additionally reject the legally and constitutionally baseless decision by the president to appoint an acting Minister of Police who is not a current member of Cabinet. This is a direct violation of Section 98 of the Constitution, which states: “The President may assign to a Minister any power or function of another Minister who is absent or otherwise unable to fulfil the functions of office,” the EFF said.

‘No time for commission’

Good Party Secretary General Brett Herron said the country does not have time for another commission of inquiry.

“The appointment of a commission, while well-intentioned, is too slow, too cumbersome, and too costly. We have walked this road before, most notably with the Zondo Commission and we have seen that a commission of inquiry cannot replace a criminal investigation.

“South Africans have grown tired of commissions that reveal what we already know, while those implicated continue to operate with impunity,” Herron said.

‘Protracted delays’

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it stands resolutely against the “protracted delays and an ineffective commission” to investigate the allegations against Mchunu.

“We believe that such commissions, while necessary, have become a monument to inefficiency, squandering taxpayer money and delaying the resolution of critical issues that endanger in this case, the safety and security of our citizens.

“It is unacceptable that South Africans have to endure a system that fails to deliver implementable resolutions and accountability,” the party said.

Ramaphosa said the commission will be chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and be assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi and Advocate Sandile Khumalo.

