McKenzie explains why NFVF council was dissolved for the second time

He previously dissolved the Council in July 2024 following allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has dissolved the council of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), declaring that accountability “cannot be optional”.

The NFVF Council was dissolved with immediate effect on 23 September after McKenzie invoked section 6(10) of the NFVF Act.

He previously dissolved the council in July 2024 following allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

The latest move followed months of tension over the council’s appointment of Nondumiso Madlala as Acting Chief Executive Officer in July, despite section 13(4) of the Act prohibiting such an appointment from outside the foundation.

“A council that knows what the law requires and proceeds anyway has not made a technical error, but a choice,” McKenzie said.

“I gave this council written notice of the problem in July and offered it two lawful ways out. It took neither. The arrangement ended only once dissolution was on the table, which eroded the last of my confidence in this council.”

Appointment unlawful

In its written representations, the council conceded that the appointment was unlawful and that Madlala’s resignation was defective, leaving her in executive office while still serving as a council member – a direct conflict with oversight functions.

She was later quietly replaced by Neliswa Bam as acting CEO, though the NFVF failed to issue a press release or inform the industry.

Resignation

Additional factors, including the chairperson’s resignation and the handling of the former acting CEO’s suspension, reinforced the minister’s decision.

McKenzie stressed that the move was about institutional accountability, not dishonesty.

“I thank every member for the time they gave to the foundation and to South African film, but accountability at entity level cannot be optional, and it cannot wait until somebody is caught,” he said.

Funding

To prevent disruption, McKenzie directed that the NFVF CEO assume accounting authority under the Public Finance Management Act until a new council is appointed.

Approved and committed funding, including under the current PESP6 Blockbuster cycle, will continue to be processed, and the independent whistleblower investigation remains unaffected.

“I am acutely aware of what happened the last time this council was dissolved, when funding approvals stalled for three months,” McKenzie added.

“That is exactly why we shall move quickly to appoint a new council, and to ensure that processing continues in the legal manner. The people who depend on this foundation did nothing wrong, and they will not be made to carry the cost of governance issues that were not of their making,” he said.