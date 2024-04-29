Meyersdal modern office units on auction

Location in an affluent area, make property an ideal investment.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) is bringing to market six sectional title office units within Meyersdal’s upmarket “Woodhill Office Park” on Tuesday.

According to the company’s head auctioneer Clive Lazarus, the property is in a strategic location in an affluent area with world-class amenities.

Additionally, its proximity, and easy access to major urban hubs, makes this an ideal investment.

The six notarially-tied, business 1-zoned commercial units make up block 7 of Woodhill Office Park, which is located conveniently at 53 Philip Engelbrecht Avenue in Meyersdal.

Lazarus describes the units as modern, with neat, contemporary finishes, and are “ready for immediate occupation”.

The ground floor features the main entrance and units number 24, 25 and 26. A tiled pedestrian staircase leads to the upper-level foyer and units number 27, 28 and 29.

The entire floor space available measures 1 191 square metres.

The sale includes 14 basement and eight shaded parking bays.

Woodhill Office Park provides businesses and their employees 24-hour onsite security with access control and convenient access to all the amenities available at Meyersdal Mall, Meyersdal Square and the Blue Crane Ridge Shopping Centre.

“Situated just off Nelson Mandela Avenue, and overlooking the R59 highway, the property is also “ideally located for commuters, visitors and deliveries,” says Lazarus.

When and where

The auction will commence onsite at 11.30am on Tuesday, 30 April.

Viewing is to be arranged by appointment via PVA at 011-789-4375 or auctions@parkvillage.co.za.

For more information, please visit web reference 1516 at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za.

