Several miners resurface from ‘illegal and unprotected strike’ at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

Over 200 miners began the strike on Monday and remain underground as they demand to be included in an employee share agreement.

Some miners have chosen to emerge from their underground sit-in at Kroondal West’s Kwezi shaft.

The Sibanye-Stillwater mine was disrupted on Monday morning by employees disputing the proceeds of an employment payment scheme.

Female miners and others with health conditions emerged from their strike on Tuesday night, but the majority of the 211 original participants are continuing their protest action.

Roughly 250 employees from the K6 shaft have joined the strike, staging an above-ground sit-in in solidarity with their colleagues.

The protest stems from the disgruntled miners not receiving payments as part of the company’s employee share ownership scheme at the end of May.

Miners not yet eligible for payments

Sibanye-Stillwater clarified that the striking miners did not yet qualify for the payments, as the agreement signed was to consider the feasibility of incorporating the Kroondal employees into existing schemes.

As per the mining giant, the annual payment will only be due after the Kroondal share agreement has been acquired by Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines, a deal to be concluded before the end of 2024.

“Several engagements took place between the company, organised labour, and employees. The striking employees and their union representatives were well informed about the future date of inclusion into the Rustenburg ESOP,” stated Richard Stewart, Chief Regional Officer for the company’s Southern Africa region.

Proper channels not followed

Stewart added that standard protocols for the resolution of grievances were not followed, but stated that they were engaging with all stakeholders in an attempt to end the “Illegal action” as soon as possible.

The miners are reported to be in a cramped space without sufficient food or water, as per SABC News’ report from the scene.

The Chief Regional Officer expressed his disappointment at the strike and hoped the miners would consider their wellbeing when contemplating an end to their protest.

“At this time the safety of our employees and contractors, remains our top priority and we will undertake all necessary action to ensure their health and safety while underground,” he concluded.