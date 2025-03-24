Ex-mine workers urged to register for unclaimed benefits

The first phase of the project will begin in the West Rand District, an area with a significant number of former miners.

The Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) has introduced a programme to help ex-mine workers access unclaimed benefits. Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Health has encouraged eligible ex-mine workers and their families to register for social security benefits for work-related illnesses.

The department on Sunday announced its collaboration with the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) in introducing a programme to help ex-mine workers access unclaimed benefits.

According to the department, the initiative aims to assist those suffering from work-related illnesses and ensure that families of deceased miners can also claim any outstanding funds.

Registration requirements

The first phase of the project will begin in the West Rand District, an area with a significant number of former miners.

Ex-miners are encouraged to register between 24 March and 4 April 2025 across the West Rand at the following venues:

Khutsong Ext 4 Multi-Purpose Civic Centre,

Molatlhegi Hall in Kokosi,

Ramosa Hall in Mohlakeng,

Chief Mogale Hall in Kagiso,

Carletonville Civic Centre

According to the department, the former miners will undergo free medical screenings during registration within the given dates.

To register, the former workers should bring identification documents, such as the Makhulu-skop (mineworker’s identity card), national ID, and any relevant paperwork from their mining companies.

Addressing past injustices

Data from the MBOD indicates that over 2 000 ex-miners in the West Rand have yet to claim their benefits, while an additional 7 500 individuals across Gauteng remain unregistered.

Many left the industry without receiving compensation for occupational diseases such as silicosis, tuberculosis (TB), and hearing impairment.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, highlighted the significance of the initiative, noting that it seeks to rectify past injustices.

“Mining built this country’s economy, yet thousands of ex-mine workers were left without proper health care or financial support. This programme seeks to change that by ensuring they receive the assistance they rightfully deserve,” she said.

For more details on eligibility and the registration process, ex-mine workers and their families can contact the MBOD Call Centre at 080 1000 240.

Additionally, a self-registration option is available at the ex-mine website.

“This programme also ensures GDoH’s commitment to providing access to healthcare to vulnerable groups ensuring that those who contributed to the economy through mining are not left behind.”

