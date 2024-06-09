AMCU threatens major strike over Sibanye-Stillwater employee shares

AMCU leader Joseph Mathunjwa has lambasted mine bosses for going back on an old agreement.

AMCU president, Joseph Mathunjwa addresses members at the Koppie, Marikana in North West on 16 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Unions have threatened a full-on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater over a dispute concerning the share ownership payments for mine workers.

The mine announced that dozens of workers who had embarked in an underground protest over the shares had been issued with dismissal notices.

Mining unions said they would act in once accord on behalf of the workers and challenge these dismissals.

Unions unhappy with Sibanye-Stillwater

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) leader Joseph Mathunjwa said the matter relating to the shares at Sibanye had been part of a wage negotiations agreement in previous year.

Mathunjwa said the union would approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over the matter and declare a dispute.

“This is a wage demand from 2020,” he said.

Mathunjwa appealed to workers who were fired to keep calm.

He also told those that had not been dismissed to report for duty while several processes take place behind the scenes including the appeal hearing of the dismissed workers.

“We have put in an appeal on behalf of workers we are not sure if the matter will be heard on Monday,” the AMCU president said.

Mathunjwa said should he was certain that the workers would embark on a strike but he said the strike should be in accordance with the law.

“I want you guys to trust me just as you have chosen us to be your leaders. We will not let you down and we will never allow you to get into trouble.”

Sibanye-Stillwater execs slammed

Mathunjwa criticised the mine executives describing them as “capitalist and anti-worker”.

The AMCU president said South African mining companies were continuously making profits while neglecting the safety and wellbeing of workers.

“We will defend the 213 so that they go back to work. We will come back and update you. Sibanye will regret their actions.”

He added that should the matter over the shares not be resolved other mines in the platinum sector could get affected.

Meanwhile, Sibanye-Stillwater said it had done its best to negotiate with the workers who were in the underground protest.

The platinum mine company said the workers were free to appeal their dismissal.

