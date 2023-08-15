By Lunga Simelane
‘Money for NHI Bill needs to come from business, too’

The NHI bill seeks private sector collaboration, but government inefficiencies and corruption cast doubt on its viability.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill aims to creating a single public health fund, financed through taxes and contributions from higher-income individuals – but government’s inefficiencies in state-owned entities and the health sector raises red flags. Widespread mismanagement, incompetence and rampant corruption has impacted the public’s right to universal access to healthcare – and to implemented the NHI successfully, government needed the support of the private sector, the Board of Health Funders said. Managing director Dr Katlego Mothudi said it would be easy to get the private sector on board because there was willingness to collaborate. “Government does not have...

