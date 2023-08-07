By Reitumetse Makwea
7 Aug 2023
NHI will bring us in line with Brics – Phaahla

South Africa's NHI implementation aligned with Brics partners' universal health coverage mission. NHI bill lauded as a revolutionary leap.

NHI-Bill
Image: iStock
The implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) will bring South Africa into line with its Brics partners in implementing universal health coverage programmes, says Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla. Speaking to health ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) at the 13th Brics health ministers meeting in Durban, Phaahla described the NHI Bill as “one of the most revolutionary bills ever passed by the National Assembly since the dawn of our democracy in 1994”. He said universal health coverage was “undoubtedly” a critical part of achieving South Africa’s social and development goals. Phaahla told the...

