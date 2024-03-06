‘More countries showing interest in importing South African work seekers’, says Esther Tloane

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Gauteng Department of Employment and Labour presented its provincial overview on service delivery and job creation to the Employment Standard (ES) Board.

The department shed light on the “bittersweet pill” of creating and managing job opportunities in the province.

During the engagement, various representatives shared their insights and experiences, shedding light on the complexities of the job creation process.

The sweeter half

Vusi Mazibuko, the Deputy Director of Public Employment Services, highlighted the Department’s success in creating job opportunities.

He highlighted the collaboration of the department with foreign countries such as Ireland which opened up avenues for more opportunities and emphasises the importance of global cooperation in addressing unemployment.

As a result, according to Mazibuko people who were looking for work and registered in the Employment Services System of South Africa (ESSA) database have been employed by Irish companies.

Future Initiatives

Esther Tloane, the Chief Director of Public Employment Services, shared insights into the National Labour Migration Policy currently being developed.

The policy will provide a framework to ensure the effective and regulated movement of workers, benefiting both local and international job markets.

According to Tloane an increased number of countries are showing interest in importing South African work seekers.

“We are currently busy with the National Labour Migration Policy which will deal with the movement of human resources in and out of the country”, she said.

The bitter half

Labour absorption and participation gap

Daniel Kgwele, the deputy director of Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS), pointed out a persistent gap in the employment rate and participation among the 25 to 44-year-old demographic.

To address this issue, Kgwele suggested implementing public employment policies and strategies specifically tailored to narrowing this gap.

By focusing on targeted interventions, the department hopes to enhance the participation of this crucial age group in the labor market.

“Politicians chase us away”

According to Kgwele, another one of the challenges contributing to low labour absorption and hindering the department’s efforts is the interference by community leaders, particularly politicians.

He said the leaders often want to control who should be employed and prevent the Department from recruiting in certain areas.

“They stop us from recruiting in their areas and at times chase us away”, he said.

Furthermore, Shereen Ceaser, the Deputy Director of Labour Centre Operations in Germiston, raised concerns regarding employers who fail to comply with their Unemployment Insurance contributions.

This non-compliance has a direct impact on the stability and sustainability of the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The Department acknowledges the need for stricter enforcement measures and plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure that employers fulfill their obligations.