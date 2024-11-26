More illegal miners resurface at Stilfontein in North West [VIDEO]

Authorities claimed that since 18 August, 1 259 zama zamas have resurfaced from various shafts in Stilfontein.

Police officers escort community members to a mine shaft to negotiate with miners underground to resurface in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The number of illegal miners that have resurfaced from mineshafts at Stilfontein mine has risen to 55.

This brings to 1,259 the number of zama zamas who have resurfaced since 18 August.

North West community safety and transport management MEC Wessels Morweng said most of the illegal miners are foreign nationals.

"The right to life is not only applicable to the criminals there; it also speaks to the police, as we must protect their rights," says NW MEC Wessels Morweng, addressing the media on the #Stilfontein illegal mining saga. pic.twitter.com/omMsHrThXq — SABC News (@SABCNews) November 25, 2024

Foreign nationals

Morweng accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing, Major General Patrick Asaneng briefed the media about progress made for the past few days to rescue illegal miners

“Since 18 August, about 1 259 zama zamas were arrested after resurfacing in the area. About 871 are Mozambicans, 343 are Zimbabweans, 33 are Lesotho nationals, one is Malawian, and only 10 are South Africans.

“So far, one body was resurfaced, and the pathology process is under way to verify the nationality and the time of his death. All illegal miners, once resurfaced, are taken through law enforcement process, and after that, all undocumented foreign nationals are processed by home affairs through their procedures,” Morweng said.

‘Police won’t go underground’

Morweng has maintained the stance that no police officer will be sent underground to rescue the zama zamas.

“The Constitution speaks about a right to life. A right to life is not only applicable to those criminals there. The right to life speaks also to the police because we need to also protect the rights of the police.

“So we have always made it very clear, no one is going to be sent underground. It is for that reason we took advantage of the fourth industrial revolution where er embarking on cameras to verify other things. We are dealing with criminals, they are heavily armed, that’s a fact,” Morweng said.

Fleeing police

On Sunday 14 zama zamas which police said were Mozambican nationals resurfaced at Shaft 10, a few kilometres away. A minor aged 14 was among them.

However, on Monday, another group of zama zamas attempted to resurface at Shaft 10, but fled and went back underground . A police contingent covered Shaft 10, patiently waiting to arrest the group.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed an application to seek final relief for the illegal miners still underground at Stilfontein, North West.

Court case

Civil organisation, the Society for the Protection of our Constitution, approached the court in a bid to force government departments, including the South African Police Service (Saps), to provide necessary emergency disaster relief to the illegal miners, such as food, water, medical supplies, blankets and, if needed, medical relief.

The application also compelled the government departments to extract the zama-zamas that are alleged to be trapped underground.

The organisation accused the police of blocking entrances to the mine shafts, making it impossible for the illegal miners to resurface.

A special task team established by police minister Senzo Mchunu is currently conducting an operation to get the illegal miners out of the mine in Stilfontein in a bid to shut down the scourge of illegal mining plaguing the country.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

