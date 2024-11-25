More illegal miners resurface, but run back into shaft after seeing police [VIDEO]

Plans to 'rescue' the illegal miners continue.

Police have confirmed that about eleven illegal miners have resurfaced from an abandoned gold mineshaft in the North West.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the zama zamas resurfaced overnight on Sunday.

Watch some of the illegal miners that have resurfaced from the gold mine in Stilfontein

[BREAKING NEWS] 11 suspected illegal miners have resurfaced at shaft 10 in #Stilfontein in the North West.



Tune into #Newzroom405 for more. pic.twitter.com/frAejkf3Dc — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 25, 2024

“Eleven illegal miners just got out at shaft 10 which is linked to shaft 11 – proving that they are not trapped – they just refuse to resurface. They chose to come out late at night, thinking police are no more standing static.

“Others ran back into the shaft as soon as they noticed the police presence,” Mathe said.

Miners underground

The exact number of zama zamas underground is not clear.

While some say there are more than 4 000 people underground, police have disputed the figure, saying their intelligence suggests there are only hundreds of illegal miners beneath the earth’s surface.

*This is a developing story

