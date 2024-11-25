News

25 Nov 2024

05:50 am

More illegal miners resurface, but run back into shaft after seeing police [VIDEO]

Plans to 'rescue' the illegal miners continue.

Illegal miners resurface, but rub back into shaft after seeing police

Picture: @newstruthliz/AP

Police have confirmed that about eleven illegal miners have resurfaced from an abandoned gold mineshaft in the North West.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the zama zamas resurfaced overnight on Sunday.

Watch some of the illegal miners that have resurfaced from the gold mine in Stilfontein

“Eleven illegal miners just got out at shaft 10 which is linked to shaft 11 – proving that they are not trapped – they just refuse to resurface. They chose to come out late at night, thinking police are no more standing static.

“Others ran back into the shaft as soon as they noticed the police presence,” Mathe said.

Miners underground

The exact number of zama zamas underground is not clear.

While some say there are more than 4 000 people underground, police have disputed the figure, saying their intelligence suggests there are only hundreds of illegal miners beneath the earth’s surface.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Extortionist demands cut from rescuers at Stilfontein mine

Read more on these topics

gold illegal miners North West Province Police zama zamas

