‘Step out of line, you’ll be dealt with’ – More police officers deployed to KZN

The SAPS has issued a stern warning to those who may cause disturbances.

Picture for illustration. Police during a parade at in Sandton, 21 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has deployed additional public order policing (POP) members to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

This is in support of the NatJoints’ 2024 national and provincial elections plan.

The additional deployment also comes amid threats by former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party’s threats if their demand for a vote recount is not met.

The party, which received the highest votes in KwaZulu-Natal, has claimed to have witnessed electoral fraud in the province.

The party called on the IEC not to declare election results on Saturday until a recount was done. The IEC did not heed the call and declared the elections free and fair.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s threats overshadow SA’s potential milestone election

On Monday, Zuma told supporters: “They are provoking us. We want to show the IEC that we are South Africans. We won’t back down.”

Although the situation remains calm, the SAPS is on high alert and Tuesday deployed more POP members to the province.

Watch video of police officers’ parade

WATCH: Operational Post-Election Deployment Parade https://t.co/mDFyecCwAd — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 4, 2024

This is the third deployment of additional police officers to KZN covering the pre-, during and post-election phases to maintain stability throughout the province.

“The province of KZN has been relatively stable thus far owing to the well-planned, coordinated, and executed PROVJOINTS operational plan,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The first group of more than 200 members were deployed early in May, while the second contingency of over 300 was deployed during the election period.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Zuma threatens legal action against IEC over election results

The latest deployment of more than 300 POP members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post-election phase.

“The NatJoints NPE operational plan has entered its third phase. In this phase, law enforcement agencies monitor activities related to the outcome of the election results. This means deployments remain in place at various places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for any emerging incidents,” said Mathe.

Warning for KZN residents

Masemola said the continuous deployments in some areas form part of the SAPS operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.

ALSO READ: Zuma threatens to collapse parliament if demand for vote recount is not met

“We have delivered the 2024 NPE elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour, we will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality,” he said.

“We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line will be dealt with.”

The officers will also be deployed to the Tongaat area to assist those affected by the floods.

At least 11 people have died in KZN as heavy rains, strong winds and hail storms, continue in the country.

ALSO READ: At least five dead after heavy rains and tornado hit KZN