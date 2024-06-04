WATCH: Zuma threatens legal action against IEC over election results

Zuma, who fell asleep during the court case, said his party will take the IEC to court after it's declared the election results

Former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma outside the Electoral Court in Johannesburg. Photo screengrab.

uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma has warned the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) his party will take the commission to court over the recent election results.

Zuma was addressing his members outside the Electoral Court sitting at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The former president was back in the electoral court for expelled MK party leader Jabulani Khumalo legal challenge to get his expulsion from the party declared invalid and unlawful. He also wants to be reinstated as the organisation’s leader with immediate effect.

Watch Jacob Zuma speaking outside the Electotal Court

[WATCH] Former president Jacob Zuma says his party will take the IEC to court after it's declared the election results despite complaints from other political parties.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/CYeWhoXrLP June 3, 2024

Judgment in the matter was reserved.

Vote rigging

In his speech outside court, Zuma, who fell asleep during the court case, said his party will take the IEC to court after it’s declared the election results despite complaints from other political parties.

“The IEC manipulated the votes for the African National Congress (ANC). Today we are lodging a serious complaint against the IEC because they broke the law and stole here and there.

“They don’t know us, it’s been a long time that they are playing with us and they think we don’t know that they went to the nyanga (witch doctor). We can also go there if we want to,” Zuma said.

While Zuma and the MK party has made untested claims of vote rigging, they have yet to be investigated.

Zuma on Ramaphosa

Zuma also took several swipes at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he would not vote for a leader who “hides money under the mattress,” in a reference to the Phala Phala game farm scandal.

“I said I won’t resign from the ANC. They must know I am away [from the ANC]. I love its members but hate its leaders. We are not new to this game. I have ears [within the ANC], and they told me that [senior ANC leaders] are fighting among themselves. What I heard from my sources is scary.

“Their leader [Ramaphosa] wants to join the people [the Democratic Alliance] we fought against when we wanted freedom. Other leaders are opposing him, saying they don’t want to go to that route,” Zuma claimed.

Forged letter

During intense court proceedings, Khumalo accused Zuma’s daughter of writing a fraudulent letter to the IEC changing the party’s leadership.

Khumalo’s lawyer Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto argued there is enough evidence to conclude that Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla forged the letter to the IEC

“The IEC should have done more to verify that an email sent by Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is in fact the intention of Mr Khumalo, particularly because Mr Khumalo himself has said ‘I do not want to change the party leader.’

Two letters

Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu argued Khumalo wrote two letters to the IEC which confirmed receiving those.

Mpofu is seeking for the Electoral Court to dismiss Khumalo’s application, arguing it is flawed and this “this is not a playground.”

Khumalo was expelled from the MK party in April with current leader Jacob Zuma referring to Khumalo as an interim leader.