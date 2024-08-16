News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

16 Aug 2024

07:02 pm

BREAKING: Morero elected as Johannesburg mayor again!

The ANC is now at the helm of the City of Johannesburg once more

Dada-ANC-Joburg

Former Joburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero has been elected as mayor of the City of Johannesburg for the second time.

Morero beat the DA’s Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

ALSO READ: Thapelo Amad says he’s ready for mayorship, not just an ANC, EFF sock puppet

Morero was previously the MMC for Finance in the City, a position seen as the most powerful after the mayorship position.

The first time he was mayor

Morero was first elected mayor of Johannesburg in September 2022, after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in a motion of no confidence.

But the reign only lasted around a month, after the Joburg High Court found the sitting was illegal and Phalatse was reinstated as mayor.

Traditionally, the ANC would field its regional chairperson to become the mayor of the city, a position held by Morero, but ANC internal squabbles and problems with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) prevented this after the 2021 local government elections.

ALSO READ: Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) City of Johannesburg(COJ) Joburg Mayor

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News 12 years after Marikana massacre: ‘Blood of miners stained our nation’
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Shivambu may have joined Zuma’s ANC fantasy long ago
Business Canal+ takeover: MultiChoice faces uncertain future amid strategy discrepancies
Politics Floyd Shivambu may have seen MK as a ‘haven’ with VBS cloud hanging over him
Africa Corruption: Africa loses R1.6trn a year from illicit financial deals

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES