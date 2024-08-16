BREAKING: Morero elected as Johannesburg mayor again!

The ANC is now at the helm of the City of Johannesburg once more

ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero has been elected as mayor of the City of Johannesburg for the second time.

Morero beat the DA’s Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

ALSO READ: Thapelo Amad says he’s ready for mayorship, not just an ANC, EFF sock puppet

Morero was previously the MMC for Finance in the City, a position seen as the most powerful after the mayorship position.

The first time he was mayor

Morero was first elected mayor of Johannesburg in September 2022, after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in a motion of no confidence.

But the reign only lasted around a month, after the Joburg High Court found the sitting was illegal and Phalatse was reinstated as mayor.

Traditionally, the ANC would field its regional chairperson to become the mayor of the city, a position held by Morero, but ANC internal squabbles and problems with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) prevented this after the 2021 local government elections.

ALSO READ: Thapelo Amad resigns as Joburg mayor