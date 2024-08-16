DA calls for fresh local government elections: Will it boycott the election of Joburg’s mayor?

The City of Johannesburg has had over five mayors since 2021.

The Johannesburg City Council is expected to elect its 11th mayor in eight years today. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The DA in the City of Johannesburg was expected to call for fresh elections in the City of Johannesburg instead of participating in an election for a mayor.

On Friday, the Johannesburg council will vote for a new mayor following the resignation of Kabelo Gwamanda who lasted over a year in the position.

A new opportunity for residents to vote

DA caucus leader in Johannesburg Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said dissolving council and holding fresh elections would give the residents of the city another chance to vote for a competent government.

“As the Johannesburg City Council meets today to elect its 11th mayor in 8 years, the DA will once again call for the dissolution of the council and a new election to enable voters to make a fresh start for South Africa’s beleaguered financial capital,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

Revolving door of mayors

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the revolving door of mayors in the City of Johannesburg would not solve the current service delivery issues.

“Given the merry-go-round of mayors, who have tried and failed to hold together Johannesburg’s unwieldy and ungovernable coalitions, it is time to recognise that the 2021 local election delivered such a fragmented result, that it has proved almost impossible to put together a workable government,” she said.

There have been over five mayors in the City of Johannesburg since the 2021 local government elections.

Dysfunctional coalitions

Kayser-Echeozonjoku described the coalitions that have been formed since the last local government elections as being dysfunctional, leading to a number of problems.

“When this kind of impasse arises in other democracies, a solution is often found in giving voters the chance to rectify the situation in a new election,” she said.

The DA believes the same must now happen in Johannesburg, to stop the city’s further unravelling.

It was offered a chance to be a part of a new government in the City of Johannesburg but it declined.

The new coalition arrangement is expected to include the ANC, ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance and some smaller parties.