Joburg has new mayor: ANC’s Dada Morero promises to reduce load shedding

The ANC’s Enoch Dada Morero was elected unopposed as the City of Johannesburg’s new mayor on Friday, following Mpho Phalatse’s ousting.

The sitting was convened by newly-elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele after 139 councillors voted for the DA’s Phalatse to be removed.

Morero accepted the nomination from GOOD party’s Lloyd Phillips, and vowed to stabilise the City’s financial situation, as well as attend to energy storage systems.

This, he says, will reduce load shedding in Johannesburg. He concluded by telling minority parties not to be undermined.

“Today is a good day to fall in love with the City of Johannesburg again.”

South Africans, however, are divided. One netizen said the country is in trouble – looting will continue and people will lose their jobs.

The user added: “Panyaza Lesufi and Dada Morero are known hyenas in the political spectrum”.

When I went into the makeup room Dr Mpho Phalatse was Joburg’s mayor.



When I read the 1pm bulletin Dada Morero was Joburg’s mayor.— Nzinga Qunta (@NzingaQ) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Phalatse’s urgent court interdict to have the council meeting declared unlawful – filed at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday – was struck off the roll.

It’s understood the court’s decision was because the sitting had already convened before the matter could be heard in front of a judge.

