Morning Fix: Ramaphosa and Putin discuss repatriation of South Africans recruited to fight in Ukraine | Lies detected: Taps run dry while dams overflow

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 11 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

On today’s morning fix we start off with news of president Cyril Ramaphosa holding talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. These were about the return of South Africans who were apparently lured into fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Early in November, Pretoria received distress calls for assistance to return home the 17 South African men who are trapped in the war-torn Donbas, Ukraine.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa and Putin discuss repatriation of South Africans recruited to fight in Ukraine

Lies detected: Taps run dry while dams overflow

Picture: :iStock

Sometimes, you can persuade people to join your cause by lying to them… but if they find out later on, they will, as we say in South Africa, braai you.

But what if you’re trying to win people over by lying so blatantly that everyone can see it?

CONTINUE READING: Lies detected: Taps run dry while dams overflow

Intergovernmental war room established to help fight Johannesburg’s water crisis

A general view of the Brixton Reservoir. Picture: Michel Bega

The Johannesburg municipality has denied that the city is at or approaching anything like “Day Zero”.

The city admitted that the water network was under significant pressure, but stated that the bulk water supply and subsequent distribution were stable.

CONTINUE READING: Intergovernmental war room established to help fight Johannesburg’s water crisis

R2.5bn paid but thousands of miners still uncompensated

Tunnel in an old gold mine. Picture for illustration: iStock

Uncompensated former mineworkers and relatives of those who died after contracting silicosis and tuberculosis are urged to come forward and apply for compensation.

Tshiamiso Trust recently announced qualifying beneficiaries must make their lodgements before December 2029.

CONTINUE READING: R2.5bn paid but thousands of miners still uncompensated

A Sona that thanks citizens for doing the state’s work

Rainer Dixel, a retired engineer, fixes potholes in his street in Bryanston. Dixel took the initiative after the owner of petrol station asked him to fix potholes near his business. Picture: Gallo Images

Imagine a State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered without triumph or ceremony. The president rises, not to announce renewal, but to offer thanks.

He thanks households for installing solar panels that kept the lights on when the grid failed.

CONTINUE READING: A Sona that thanks citizens for doing the state’s work