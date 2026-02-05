Morning Fix: US envoy Bozell may not be welcome in South Africa | Malema says Mbalula wants the DA to govern with the ANC in Gauteng

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 05 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the newly appointed US ambassador-designate to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III. He may be prevented from setting foot on South African soil, because he is seen as a troublemaker within the ANC. The ANC is the majority party within the ruling coalition.

Although the ANC itself has not taken an official position on the conservative envoy, he is expected to arrive in South Africa soon to take up his position at the US embassy in Pretoria. Nevertheless, ANC struggle veteran Frank Chikane voiced opposition to the envoy coming to the country.

Malema says Mbalula wants the DA to govern with the ANC in Gauteng

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on 24 July 2025. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC is divided over the inclusion of the DA in the coalition government in Gauteng.

According to Malema, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wants the DA to become part of government in Gauteng. However, this has been challenged by a faction led by the province’s premier, Panyaza Lesufi.

Brian Molefe resigns as MP to focus on MK party treasurer-general role

Former Eskom and Transnet CEO, Brian Molefe at the State Capture Commission, on 15 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The MK party has announced that corruption-accused and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The party made the announcement on Wednesday.

Second settlement secured as SIU closes in on R24 million NLC grant to Sascoc

Image for illustrated purposes. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered a second amount in one of its National Lotteries Commission investigations (NLC). However, it represents only a fraction of what the entity is looking to recoup.

The SIU recently recovered R50 000 from a popular media personality. In addition, it was this week granted an order for a similar amount from an events company in Gqeberha.

US questions Pretoria’s foreign policies after expulsion of Israeli ambassador

Ariel Seideman has been given 72 hours to leave South Africa. Picture: Embassy of Israel in Pretoria

The United States (US) State Department has questioned South Africa’s foreign policies. This comes after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) declared Ariel Seidman, the chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria, persona non grata.

In March last year, the American government expelled South Africa’s Ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, following comments about the Trump administration.

