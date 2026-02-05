Brian Molefe resigns as MP to focus on MK party treasurer-general role

'His decision follows a clear directive by Jacob Zuma.'

The MK party has announced that corruption-accused and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The party made the announcement on Wednesday.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Molefe formally resigned as an MP “in order to dedicate his full time and energy to his responsibilities as treasurer general of the MK party.

Zuma directive

Molefe was announced as the party’s new treasurer-general last month, replacing Mpiyakhe Limba.

Ndhlela said the decision follows a clear directive from MK party leader Jacob Zuma, which “emphasises the strategic importance of strengthening organisational capacity, financial discipline and resource mobilisation as central pillars in advancing the mission of the movement.”

“The party affirms that this transition is in full alignment with that directive and with the collective interests of the organisation. The MK party commends Hon. Molefe for the disciplined manner in which he has served in Parliament and for his unwavering commitment to the revolutionary programme of the movement.”

Redeployment

He added: “His redeployment to focus on the critical task of building the financial sustainability of the Party reflects the organisational principle that cadres must be placed where they are most effective in serving the people and advancing the struggle for economic liberation.

“We reiterate that all members and public representatives of the MK party remain bound by organisational discipline and by the guidance of the president and the leadership collective. The unity, coherence and effectiveness of the Party remain paramount as we continue to champion the aspirations of our people.”

Corruption

The MK party wished Molefe success in the execution of his duties as treasurer general and called on all its structures to extend their full support to “ensure the strengthening of the Party in preparation for the decisive tasks ahead.”

Molefe is facing two state-capture corruption trials.

In the first matter, Molefe is facing corruption charges from his time as CEO of Transnet, along with other executives, including Siyabonga Gama, the company’s former CFO, Anoj Singh, and top engineer Thamsanqa Jiyane.

In another matter, he also shares the dock with Malusi Gigaba.

