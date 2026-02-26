JUST IN: Paul O’Sullivan abandons testimony, walks out of ad hoc committee

O'Sullivan insisted that he appeared voluntarily and would leave of his own accord

Proceedings at Parliament’s ad hoc committee erupted into chaos on Thursday when forensic expert Paul O’Sullivan abruptly left during his testimony.

O’Sullivan had returned to complete his evidence as part of the committee’s inquiry investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

The tension peaked as O’Sullivan, originally expected to testify until 1pm, faced further accusations suggesting he might be a spy or foreign agent.

As the scheduled end time approached, he said he needed to leave for a flight to Johannesburg.

“I have reached a point chairman, where I have to go,” O’Sullivan said.

‘I’m leaving on my own free will’

EFF leader Julius Malema immediately intervened, warning that O’Sullivan could not simply walk out on Parliament.

“He is not going to leave until, you [the chairperson] release him,” Malema said.

MK party MP David Skosana drew parallels to a high-profile incident in December 2025, when former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi walked out of the Nkabinde inquiry into Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

“It cannot be allowed. He is doing the same thing as Batohi.

“You can’t leave here, you are appearing before us. We don’t care about your flight,” Skosana said.

Despite the pressure, O’Sullivan insisted that he came voluntarily and would leave of his own accord.

“I’m leaving on my own free will.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane called on the parliamentary legal team for guidance on handling the unprecedented walkout, while ANC MP Xola Nqola stressed the seriousness of the matter.

