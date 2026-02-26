News

Home » News

JUST IN: Paul O’Sullivan abandons testimony, walks out of ad hoc committee

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

3 minute read

26 February 2026

02:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

O'Sullivan insisted that he appeared voluntarily and would leave of his own accord

Paul O'Sullivan Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee

Paul O’Sullivan testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 10 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Proceedings at Parliament’s ad hoc committee erupted into chaos on Thursday when forensic expert Paul O’Sullivan abruptly left during his testimony.

O’Sullivan had returned to complete his evidence as part of the committee’s inquiry investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

The tension peaked as O’Sullivan, originally expected to testify until 1pm, faced further accusations suggesting he might be a spy or foreign agent.

ALSO READ: ‘Good Christian country’: Inside Paul O’Sullivan’s letter ‘pleading’ to move to SA during apartheid

As the scheduled end time approached, he said he needed to leave for a flight to Johannesburg.

“I have reached a point chairman, where I have to go,” O’Sullivan said.

‘I’m leaving on my own free will’

EFF leader Julius Malema immediately intervened, warning that O’Sullivan could not simply walk out on Parliament.

“He is not going to leave until, you [the chairperson] release him,” Malema said.

Watch the video below:

MK party MP David Skosana drew parallels to a high-profile incident in December 2025, when former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi walked out of the Nkabinde inquiry into Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It cannot be allowed. He is doing the same thing as Batohi.

“You can’t leave here, you are appearing before us. We don’t care about your flight,” Skosana said.

Despite the pressure, O’Sullivan insisted that he came voluntarily and would leave of his own accord.

“I’m leaving on my own free will.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane called on the parliamentary legal team for guidance on handling the unprecedented walkout, while ANC MP Xola Nqola stressed the seriousness of the matter.

NOW READ: Paul O’Sullivan accused of getting money from Crime Intelligence slush fund

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Editor’s Choice Julius Malema Parliament Paul O’Sullivan Shamila Batohi

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News JUST IN: Paul O’Sullivan abandons testimony, walks out of ad hoc committee
News Six arrested at Randburg flats that owes R4m as city seeks uninhabitable order
News Wits professor investigated for comments about South Africans’ ‘poor work ethic’
South Africa Here is how much Godongwana has raised tax on alcohol and cigarettes  
South Africa More than half of South Africans experience water outages

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News