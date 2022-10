Ekurhuleni mayor Tanya Campbell has two potential get out of jail free cards after the ANC lodged a motion of no confidence against her last week. Campbell's options The first is to reach out to kingmakers in the city, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to avoid her coalition being decimated on an exit vote and secondly, the ANC may be forced to withdraw the motion after its provincial principals indicated unhappiness with the timing of the action. The motion accuses Campbell's coalition government of being rudderless and lacking strategy and tangible action. EFF distances itself The EFF has taken a...

Ekurhuleni mayor Tanya Campbell has two potential get out of jail free cards after the ANC lodged a motion of no confidence against her last week.

Campbell’s options

The first is to reach out to kingmakers in the city, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to avoid her coalition being decimated on an exit vote and secondly, the ANC may be forced to withdraw the motion after its provincial principals indicated unhappiness with the timing of the action.

The motion accuses Campbell’s coalition government of being rudderless and lacking strategy and tangible action.

EFF distances itself

The EFF has taken a step back in the debacle. The EFF’s provincial chair and party leader in its caucus in Ekurhuleni, Nkululeko Dunga, said: “[Neither] the leadership of the EFF nor its caucus in Ekurhuleni has engaged on the motion and its content.”

He added that neither Campbell nor the ANC had phoned him to lobby for support.

Dunga said: “We have distanced ourselves from any motion considering that no political organisation has engaged us to support or not to support.

“You would be aware that both these organisations, the Democratic Alliance [DA] and the ANC, require the support of the EFF and none of them have approached the EFF.”

‘Mayor does not need help’

Campbell’s spokesperson, Warren Gwilt, does not believe the mayor needs to approach the EFF or any other party to discuss her survival. Instead, he said: “The mayor has an open-door policy and engages with all parties represented in council.”

The EFF called the DA “arrogant” last week and so did coalition partners the Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA.

Trouble in paradise

The EFF has a gripe with Campbell’s government akin to the ANC’s motion. Dunga accused the DA-led minority coalition of incompetence and not focusing on delivering services to black communities. He said the party was arrogant and racist.

But when the motion comes before council next week, it may end up being a vote for the lesser of two evils. The DA may be arrogant, but Dunga echoed former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in calling the ANC corrupt.

He said: “The ANC remains incoherently corrupt and it has shown signs of being unrepentant.”

Dunga was loath to pledge support to any party presently.

He added: “We contest elections as the EFF, not to be in opposition but to take control of the state so that we can implement our policies and render services to our people.

“We, however, do appreciate that society did not give any party a majority and therefore it is up to organisations to find a way to co-govern.

“The EFF is not driven by positions and it is well understood that there must be a government that is constituted which will give society stability and, ultimately, our mandate is to ensure that our people are serviced.”

Rumour has it that should the motion go to a vote, the ANC might vote against itself. Last week, the coalition suggested this in a statement: “It is also interesting to note reports that the ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni is divided on the motion.

“The two factions are reportedly divided on the matter. One of the factions which tabled the motion led by its whip and regional deputy chair councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi is desperate to return to the seat of power to continue looting the city and to channel funds to the upcoming ANC national conference.

“The other faction is adamant the motion is frivolous and premature and that they should accept the outcomes of the 2021 local government elections. We have also reliably been informed that both factions have been in separate meetings since the motion has been submitted.”

PA to vote against Campbell

However, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) will vote against Campbell. She fired two of its councillors from MMC positions a fortnight ago. The PA’s Charles Cilliers said they will vote against Campbell.

ActionSA’s Bongani Baloyi said last week: “The Ekurhuleni multi-party government has always been at a higher risk of collapsing as it does not hold a majority.

“It was only with the support of the EFF that Campbell managed to be elected mayor. If the EFF decides to back the ANC’s motion, her removal from office is a mathematical certainty, regardless of how other parties decide to vote.”

Dunga reminded both parties: “We are not a proxy of the ANC in any way and neither are we extended representatives of the DA. Neither ought to be entitled to the support base of the EFF in any sphere of government.”

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell to face no-confidence motion next week

– news@citizen.co.za