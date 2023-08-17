Tolls and trains: Motorists warned of N3 Toll Route closure at Van Reenen’s Pass

The N3TC has urged road users to expect traffic delays, remain patient and courteous while work is underway.

An aerial view of Van Reenen’s Pass which is on the N3 toll route. Picture: N3 Toll Concession Facebook page

Motorists planning to use the N3 Toll Route (N3TC) concession at Van Reenen’s on Thursday have been warned to prepare for delays of up to 20 minutes along the arterial route.

The N3 Toll Concession said the closure on Van Reenen’s Pass is required to carry out essential maintenance work on the stretch of the road.

Closure

It said the road will be closed between 8am and 1pm.

“The road closures are required to carry out essential maintenance work at N3-6 X km 57.4, approximately 2.5 km south of the Caltex fuel station at Van Reenen.

“N3TC warns road users to expect traffic delays. Please remain patient and courteous while the works are underway,” it said.

The N3 Toll Route is a key transport node linking largest port, the Durban Harbour in KwaZulu-Natal to South Africa’s economic hub, Gauteng and is also the lifeline to the rest of the country from there.

The route has seen several incidents, including the recent attacks and torching of six trucks in July.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at the time said the torching of trucks could cost South Africa up to R60 million.

“These main arterial highways are really our backbone for our economy in our country,” she said.

Train services

Meanwhile, Metrorail Gauteng has confirmed that trains will continue to be suspended on Thursday morning on the Mabopane-Pretoria and Dewildt-Hercules lines due to Transnet Freight Good’s (TFG) derailment at Hercules.

Train commuters have been urged to seek alternative transport.

Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said freight train number 1410 derailed at Hercules in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 16 August.

“Metrorail train commuters are informed that no train services are operational this morning peak between Pretoria-Mabopane and Dewildt-Hercules.

“Commuters traveling on the Mabopane and Dewildt lines are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice as technical teams are clearing the accident scene to allow safe movement of trains,” said Mofokeng.

