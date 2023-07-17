State to oppose bail against suspects involved in truck torchings

By Faizel Patel

The state is expected to oppose bail in the case against five men suspected of being behind the recent torching of trucks in Mpumalanga.

Nelson Shongwe, Sbusiso Mthethwa, Albert Mbondo, Albert Sibande and Nkosingiphile Gumede appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to cause damage to property, possession of an illegal firearm and attempted murder.

State to oppose bail

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told The Citizen the suspects will be back in the dock later this month.

“Five suspects who allegedly torched trucks did appear before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court. The state in this matter is opposing bail due to the seriousness of the matter.

“The matter is now postponed to 27 July 2023 for legal representation and also for possible bail application,” Nyuswa said.

ALSO READ: Truck driver attacked and robbed in KwaZulu-Natal

Ringleaders

Meanwhile, the South African Police Services (Saps) said the arrest of the ringleaders behind the attacks is imminent.

At least 21 trucks have been torched since last Sunday, with incidents reported in KZN, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

“Police are confident that they are closing in on the ring leaders behind these acts of criminality,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Police presence

Last week, police minister Bheki Cele said there will be more police visibility on arterial routes to try prevent the truck attacks.

Since then the South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) has also been roped in.

Cele said the country’s law enforcement remains on high alert.

He said the attacks on the trucks were not random, with evidence pointing to “organised, coordinated and sophisticated” operations that sought to undermine and sabotage the state.

“It is on this score, that the Saps has heighted police visibility and is leaving nothing to chance in all provinces. All major routes have been secured and regular patrols are being conducted along identified high-risk routes,” he said.

ALSO READ: Truck attacks: Cele says police have identified 12 suspects