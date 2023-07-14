Third suspect arrested in connection with truck attacks

By Faizel Patel

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the attacks and burning of trucks.

Police confirmed the man from Mpumalanga was arrested on Thursday.

This brings the total number of people arrested for the attacks on trucks to three after two truck drivers were arrested on Thursday also in Mpumalanga.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said all three suspects are expected to appear in court.

“Police can confirm that the number of suspects arrested in relation to the torching has risen to three. A third suspect was arrested in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga last night.

“All suspects, including the two truck drivers that were arrested on Thursday, are expected to appear before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on a charge of malicious damage to property,” Mathe said.

Mathe said police are still searching for suspects in the truck attacks saga.

“Police are on the heels for more suspects which involve the rig leaders of these sporadic incidents. We continue with our high-density operations through roadblocks, stop and searching and tracing operations of these wanted suspects.”

More than 20 trucks have been torched since Sunday, with attacks reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Not related to July unrest

Speaking at a media briefing earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that 12 people “of interest” had been identified.

Despite reports, Cele added there is no evidence to suggest that the truck attacks are linked to the July unrest in 2021.

“While this week marks two years since we saw mass looting, acts of arson and wanton destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where 354 people lost their lives as a result of the mayhem, as things stand, there is no evidence before us to suggest that the recent target on trucks are in any way related or linked to the July insurrection.

“I wish to take this opportunity to allay any fears that what transpired in July 2021 will repeat itself,” Cele said.

Cost of attacks

On Wednesday, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the torching of trucks could cost South Africa up to R60 million.

“These main arterial highways are really our backbone for our economy in our country. It is estimated by the industry itself that the six-hour shutdown in Van Reenen’s Pass alone could have cost anything close to R60 million upwards, including the loss of income and salaries, as a result of this shutdown,” Dube-Ncube said.

