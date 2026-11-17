Recovery teams are working to transfer the fuel from the overturned tanker to another truck.

Motorists are warned to expect delays along the N1’s western bypass on Tuesday morning.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed the closure of the N1 in both directions from roughly 9:30am after a fuel tanker overturned.

JMPD said the closure should last no longer than 90 minutes, with traffic expected to resume between 11am and noon.

“Recovery teams and emergency services are currently on scene conducting a delicate operation to safely decant the fuel from the overturned tanker into another tanker before vehicle removal can take place.

“Due to the safety risks associated with the fuel exchange, the entire stretch of the freeway has been closed to all traffic,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla stated.

Traffic diversions

Northbound traffic will be closed at the Soweto Highway, after which traffic will be diverted through Diepkloof and Orlando.

Motorists can navigate the area using New Canada Road, Commando Road, and Albertina Sisulu Road.

Recovery vehicles are clearing the scene on the N1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Southbound traffic will be closed at Albertina Sisulu Road, with traffic being diverted onto 14th Avenue and Gordon Road.

As well as the aforementioned routes, motorists may also use Ontdekkers Road.

“Motorists are strongly urged to avoid this stretch of the N1 entirely, exercise extreme patience, and use alternative routes until the roadway is safely reopened,” Fihla concluded.

*This is a developing story

Recovery vehicles clearing the scene on the N1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.