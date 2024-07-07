The ‘AmaPanyaza’ effect: Thousands to be recruited in Mpumalanga as crime fighters

Mpumalanga's new Safety and Security MEC, Jackie Macie, wants to bolster the province's crime-fighting power with its own cohort of CPWs.

In a bold step to combat crime, MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison in Mpumalanga, Jackie Macie, has announced that the province will be establishing a 1,200-strong cohort of its very own crime prevention wardens (CPWs).

The new Safety and Security MEC’s plan is based on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s controversial 2023 crime prevention warden initiative to curb crime in South Africa’s economic hub.

In May 2023, Gauteng deployed an initial 3 200 out of 6 000 wardens to hotspots, commonly referred to as “AmaPanyaza”, across the province following three months’ training.

Mpumalanga plans to introduce crime prevention wardens

Macie and Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu met with the top management of the South African Police Service (Saps), including acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, on Thursday to discuss the state of crime prevention in the province and other matters related to policing.

“They will work hand in hand with the Community Policing Forums (CPF). We will also deal with the issue of compensation for CPF members,” the Safety and Security MEC revealed at a media briefing.

He added that if the province does not deal with crime reduction, tourism will be negatively impacted.

“It is within the constitution that citizens have the right to safety. Therefore, it is important to ensure safety in communities at all times,” Macie said.

‘We will confront the scourge of crime’ – MEC

According to the MEC, the wardens, which would be placed in all 90 of the province’s police stations, would work with the relevant role players to improve safety.

“We will confront the scourge of crime from all angles. The police alone will not win this war. Hence, the wardens will work with all relevant role players to improve the safety of our communities.

“We want those individuals who are currently involved in crime prevention initiatives in their communities but are unemployed and meet the requirements to apply. Applicants must apply in for posts in areas where they reside.”

The department said the details about the province’s CPW initiative would be published on its online platforms.

In February 2023, Lesufi announced through social media that the provincial crime prevention wardens would undergo military training ahead of deployment.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi inspects the pass-out parade of new crime prevention wardens, on 4 June 2023, at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Michel Bega/ The Citizen

That saw young men and women recruited across Gauteng reporting for training at the SA Army Engineer Formation base at Dunnottar on Gauteng’s Far East Rand and 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, the specialist Infantry Formation training unit in Kimberley.

Defence Web reported that during their eight-week stints under the eagle eyes of military instructors, the recruits were put through a revised version of basic military training (BMT) with the emphasis on discipline mainly by way of parade ground drill.

Other training took in firearm use, radio procedure, crowd control and first aid as well as search and rescue.

A second round of AmaPanyaza training is currently underway at the Kimberley unit.

