Ipid investigating after workers shot and beaten by police in Midrand

One of the men shot by the police died at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation after police allegedly attacked a minibus taxi transporting workers in Midrand.

The investigation was confirmed by Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

One man died after month in coma

It comes after one of the men in the minibus passed away at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday. Twenty-one-year-old Lifalethu Mashazi died after spending more than a month in a coma.

The attack took place on 17 May.

News24 reports that the minibus taxi was shot at while transporting the night-shift workers home early in the morning.

One of the workers told the publication that the driver and a passenger were shot while the minibus was moving.

“We all lay down on the floor underneath the taxi seats because we were scared and didn’t know if it was criminals or the police,” said Ernest Chauke.

Police accused of beating and torturing men

Once the vehicle came to a halt, the men called for help and tried to explain to the police that they were employees of a logistics company and were on their way home.

Chauke said the police then beat them, tortured them and accused them of being criminals.

“They were beating us non-stop with the back of their guns and kicking us with their boots.”

One of the workers also allegedly had a plastic bag put over his head and suffocated in an attempt to get him to answer questions. The police reportedly wanted to know where a stash of guns was being kept.

Shuping said the police officers are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and torture.

Police have not confirmed why the minibus was attacked.