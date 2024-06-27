Amapanyaza have not been disbanded – Lesufi

The Premier blamed talk around ending the programme on disinformation and the inability to select his executive

A void of leadership has created confusion around the employment of Gauteng government workers.

A letter leaked online suggested that the disbanding of the province’s ‘Green Army’ would be imminent.

The employees fall under the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP), the Department of Community Safety and a national department, tasked with cleaning the streets and community safety.

Contracts ended on 31 May

The letter, signed by the Acting Head of the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, reminded the EPWP employees that the contracts came to an end on 31 May.

The letter added that the workers would be paid for days worked in June, but that there may be payment delays.

The letter began circulating online, and Premier Lesufi stepped in to say the letter was written without his consent. In a post on X on Thursday morning, Lesufi said the Green Army was “going nowhere.”

More recruits on the way

Speaking on Thursday morning, Lesufi said that 2000 new recruits were due at a Northern Cape army base for training.

As well as their environmental work, the Green Army also consists of the Crime Prevention Wardens which assist police by reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

Lesufi blamed the confusion on the gaps left in the province’s administration by the protracted negotiations that have delayed the naming of his executive

“That is the difficulty that we are in, there is no MEC, there is no minister, there is no deputy minister. In the age of disinformation, anyone can pick up something in the public space and say what they want to say. Let’s hope this matter comes to an end,” Lesufi told PowerFM.

Going nowhere! There’s confusion about the EPWP green army contracts and the continued employment of the Gauteng Traffic Wardens. The EPWP green army are mandated to clean our environment and waste removal while the Gauteng Traffic Warden are protecting us against crime pic.twitter.com/JqTodpHH86 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 27, 2024

GNU deal almost in place

After several days of intense negotiations, it is believed the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) have found a common understanding.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa called DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday night confirming that he will give the party six portfolios and seven deputies.