Step into the surreal: Jhb’s Museum of Illusions blends science and magic

The grey area between reality and the great unreal is now in Johannesburg. The Museum of Illusions, a permanent new fixture on the city’s list of attractions, promises to bend visitor’s worlds for an hour or two of date night or family fun. It’s a museum, but not just any kind of dull.

The Johannesburg Museum of Illusions spans 750 square metres of exhibition space in Rosebank. It is right next to department store Egg and across the walk from Krispy Kreme.

Unlike magic, which mostly relies on sleight of hand and misdirection, an illusion deceives our senses. Illusions make us think we something that isn’t there or see something differently than it is. Illusions mislead our brain’s processing mechanisms. If you have ever looked at a tarred road in the distance, on a hot sunny day, and it seemed as if it had a puddle of water on the surface but was bone-dry? That is an optical illusion.

Our brains are accustomed to interpreting reflections as direct visuals when in this case, it’s just a mirror-like effect off the road. This happens as heat creates a disturbance in the atmosphere. Thus, we are easily tricked.

Illusions trick the mind

Illusionists design all kinds of tricks, so to speak, and use the laws of physics similar to natiral illusions to influence our perceptions. And that is what the Museum of Illusions is all about.

The Museum of Illusions is the largest private chain of its kind in the world with over 50 museums across the globe. From Dubai and New York to Shanghai and Cairo, you’ll find one. Originating in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015, the concept quickly gained traction and has attracted over 12 million visitors around the world.

Jonathan Cooper of Brightside Events who owns its worldwide franchise, shared his enthusiasm about the new venture in Jozi. “We’re super excited to be in your market and to bring this really cool, unique experience to Johannesburg” he said. The museum has over 60 mind-bending illusions that are not only fun but also educational, making it a perfect outing for families, friends, and curious individuals alike he said. “It’s very immersive. It’s very experiential. You come in and you experience the exhibits. You become part of the exhibit.”

Twelve million people have already visited

“This is going to be our 53rd museum in the world,” Cooper said. Since its inception, the museum has grown exponentially, constantly refining and improving its exhibits. A full-time research and development team is based in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, where they spend twenty-four seven developing fresh illusions. Comprising designers and architects, they make use of 3D modelling and then turn to bespoke manufacturing to create each of the attractions. “We do borrow a lot from what’s online, what’s in the public domain, researching what people really like or are into at any moment when developing new illusions,” he said. “There are a lot of classic exhibits that people are going to see too, ones that have been timeless in terms of their appeal,” said Cooper.

But despite several attempts at wringing out some of the secrets of the illusions from Cooper, he said that he did not want to spoil the surprise. “It will be mind blowing though,” he promised and added that the experiences will make for the perfect selfies, which are allowed in situ. And there’s no age limit in either direction, he added. “Kids love it, families love it. We’ve had senior citizens come and have birthday parties at the museum,” Cooper shared.

He also said that the Museum of Illusions has long-term plans for South Africa. “We want to be a forever part of the entertainment offering in Johannesburg,” he said. The museum has aspirations to expand to Cape Town and potentially Durban after.

Bookings for timeslots at the Johannesburg Museum are essential. Adult access is priced at R190 and R150 for kids while a family package for two parents and two kids is R580.

NOW READ: Underwater art: Sculpture gallery becomes sanctuary for threatened corals