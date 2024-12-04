‘Myriad of serious issues’- Why Sassa CEO has been suspended

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on suspension.

Memela-Khambula was placed on precautionary suspension on Tuesday with full pay, pending the outcome of the investigation into her appointment.

Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe said the decision was “prompted by the need to conduct an investigation without hindrance or interference”.

Suspension

Tolashe added that the Office of the Public Protector has raised a “myriad of serious issues” that have prompted her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over SASSA.

Sassa said the decision was important to also protect Memela-Khambula’s dignity and integrity while Tolashe praised the “humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.”

