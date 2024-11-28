Sassa grant reminder: These are the early payment dates for December

Sassa grants for December 2024 will be distributed next week. Here are the exact dates.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants for December are to be paid out next week.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to over 27 million people in the country every month.

Sassa provided some early festive cheer for beneficiaries of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant by processing payments before the festive public holidays. Payments of the R370 grant are generally made at the end of every month from the 25th.

Sassa grant payment dates for December 2024

Older Persons Grant – Wednesday, 3 December 2024

Disability Grant – Thursday, 4 December 2024

Children’s Grants – Friday, 5 December 2024

Sassa grant amounts:

Older Persons Grant – R2 190

Older Persons (75 years and older) – R2 210

Disability Grant – R2 190

War Veterans Grant – R2 210

Care Dependency Grant – R2 190

Foster Care Grant – R1 180

Child Support Grant (Top-Up) – R530 + R250

SRD Grant – R370

Number of Sassa recipients (by August 2024):

Care Dependency Grant: 163 572

Disability Grant: 1 063 039

Child Support Grant: 13 204 540

Foster Care Grant: 265 381

Grant-In-Aid: 453 648

Old Age Grant: 4 095 185

War Veteran’s Grant: 9

SRD: 8 146 854

Cyber attacks: Sassa SRD grant beneficiaries details may not be safe

Investigations by the Department of Social Development unveiled alarming security vulnerabilities following the digital issues about the SRD system raised by two Stellenbosch students.

Investigative firm Masegare & Associates Incorporated revealed its findings in Parliament on Wednesday. These included critical security gaps that could expose sensitive data to potential cyber-attacks.

It was found that the Sassa online system currently does not have encryption for sensitive data such as IDs, permits, or banking details.

Several serious flaws were discovered during a subsequent system evaluation, including insufficient data encryption, incorrect server setups, poor authentication procedures, and missing security headers.

In addition, system flaws were discovered in the areas of exposed system directories, numerous apps per mobile number, and login security, where the “login page is vulnerable to automated attacks where hackers can repeatedly guess passwords to access sensitive accounts.”

“The medium threat level classification indicates that while the system is not at high risk, there are still important vulnerabilities that need to be addressed to ensure its security,” explained Masegare & Associates’ Stanley Matshote.

Matshote stated that these vulnerabilities, even though they were categorised as medium risk, presented a considerable danger of unauthorised access to information, system interruptions, and non-compliance with data protection regulations.

The investigation found that several security issues include system setups that permit unauthorised access and login pages that are susceptible to automated assaults.

Additionally, weak content security policies, exposed system directories, and unprotected backup files were some of the loopholes.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Cornelia Le Roux.

