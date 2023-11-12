N3 nightmare as robbers target motorists after dark

Spikes and blue lights used to stop unsuspecting road users.

Criminals have seemingly found their spot on the N3 as the number of robberies on the route continue to rise at an alarming rate.

The N3 highway between Leondale in Ekurhuleni and Helderberg, Gauteng has now been identified as a criminal hotspot by provincial police.

Recently numerous incidents of robbers using blue lights to trick motorists at night have been reported, sparking safety concerns among road users.

Spikes have also been used to deflate tyres, giving criminals ample time to pounce on unsuspecting victims, who often stop immediately for a tyre change.

‘Blue light gang’

Speaking to Sunday Times, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the series of armed robberies on the N3 was a relatively new phenomenon, but further explained that he was aware of the increasing use of spikes to stop motorists.

However, Cele admitted he was oblivious to the use of blue lights by criminals on the highway.

“I have not been briefed about the blue light gang on the N3 that is also targeting the public, but it will be on our radar because every South African deserves to be safe,” he said.

Last Monday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her security detail also fell prey to crime on the notorious route.

Chikunga was reportedly held at gunpoint while her bodyguards attempted to change a flat tyre at around 4am, after driving over spikes on the road.

“I don’t take what happened to the minister lightly, but such things are bound to happen to us, and we will feel exactly [what] ordinary South Africans are subjected to by criminals,” Cele told Sunday Times.

Right not to stop

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) warned that if the issue persists, then motorists will be forced to ignore the ‘real police’ when driving at night, according to Sunday Times.

“In due course, the public will have a right not to not stop when the police stop cars on the freeways,” said Outa CEO, Wayne Duvenage.