Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and bodyguards robbed on N3 highway

Personal belongings and two police service pistols were stolen during the robbery.

Gauteng police have confirmed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed and her bodyguards stripped of their guns while travelling on the N3.

The robbery took place on Monday morning.

Robbery

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery that took place on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.

“Personal belongings and two Saps service pistols were stolen during the incident. Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling.

“A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident and to bring to book those responsible for this attack,” Mathe said.

Mathe added Chikunga has in the meantime been provided with alternative resources.

“The Saps is committed to executing its mandate of protecting the executive of the country and community at large. VIP protection is one of the key priority areas for the Saps and has been undertaken with excellence over the years.

“We endeavour to continue to serve and protect whilst observing all aspects of our VIP protection protocols,” Mathe said.

Minister Chikunga unharmed

The Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the tyres of Chikunga‘s car were punctured by spikes, bringing the car to a stop.

“Both the minister and her dedicated Saps protection team emerged from this incident unharmed and safe. Minister Chikunga remains committed to fulfilling her government responsibilities and is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support she has received from her fellow government colleagues and the people of South Africa,” Msibi said.

VIP cops

Meanwhile, it was confirmed last month that the eight VIP protection members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have returned to work.

The police officers were arrested after they were seen in a video on social media jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo on the side of the N1 highway in July.

The suspended VIP protection members are all currently out on R10 000 bail each.

“In line with the Saps disciplinary regulations, suspension is for 60 days; thereafter, the suspension is automatically lifted if the internal process is still underway. The members are not operational and are office-based,” Mathe said.

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada are facing several charges.

These include traffic infringement, several charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

