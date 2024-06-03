Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Ramaphosa sends condolences as death tolls remains at 7

One victim is still missing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to families of the victims of the floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mayor Gary van Niekerk confirmed on Monday that the death toll of the flooding in the area stands at seven.

Rescue teams are still searching for a missing 20-year-old victim who was washed away near Dawn in East London.

More than 1,300 residents have been displaced by the floods, which have left some homeless. The affected residents have been evacuated and relocated to by the municipality.

All metro beaches remain closed as conditions are still dangerous, with debris and floating objects in the water posing danger.

Several areas were still without power supply after the Lower Taylor substation was washed away.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said heavy rain at the weekend destroyed the road infrastructure and bridges.

“Our infrastructure and engineering, roads and transport, human settlements, electricity and energy and safety and security directorates are now compiling a comprehensive report of the damages.”

Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Condolences from Presidency

On Monday, the president sent his condolences to those affected, including families of residents who have been reported missing.

“The loss of life, destruction of public infrastructure and the loss of personal property brought about by the forces of nature saddens all of us as South Africans,” said Ramaphosa.

“The aftermath of these occurrences is best overcome when we work together like we are seeing in the Eastern Cape.”

He further commended communities, non-governmental organisations and individuals who are dealing with rescue and recovery efforts.

Gift of the Givers donated 1,000 blankets, warm clothing, personal hygiene items and bags of nutritional cereal to the victims.

“Given the potential impacts of the winter season on various parts of the country, President Ramaphosa urges the public to keep safe by heeding weather alerts and exercising greater care and restraint on the roads in poor weather conditions,” said the president.

He also called on citizens to extend a helping hand to those who are disadvantaged “to make this season as comfortable and safe as possible for people who have limited resources or live on their own.”