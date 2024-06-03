WATCH: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality warns of possible dam burst

The dam is located on a private farm in the Eastern Cape.

The heavy rains have caused widespread destruction, sweeping away vehicles and flooding homes. Rescue efforts are currently underway. Picture: X/@newslivesa

The Nelson Mandela Bay has warned residents of Lapland and surrounding areas that a nearby dam a private dam could burst or overflow.

The dam is located on a private farm in the Eastern Cape.

Watch the floods in Nelson Mandela Bay

Seven people are confirmed to have died during a devastating flood in the Kariega (Uitenhage) area following heavy rains in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday. About 1100 people were displaced as the floods destroyed homes. @naledimoleo speaks to Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van… pic.twitter.com/GwVqBA24ct — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 3, 2024

Dam wall

The Nelson Mandela Municipality said it has assessed the integrity of the dam wall regardless of the challenges in accessing the private property.

“We are in the process of conducting more assessments to ascertain the risks, develop contingency plans and determine a cause of action for surrounding communities.

“We have evacuated over 200 residents of the surrounding informal settlements; however, some refuse to be evacuated. We shall continue to engage, and work with all stakeholders to help manage the situation, protect, and save lives.”

“We thus plead for calm and cooperation during this volatile, uncertain time as we work tirelessly to manage the situation,” it said.

ALSO READ: Brrr… Gauteng residents warned to brace for cold weather

Lives lost

The severe weather conditions in the Eastern Cape have so far claimed seven lives while at least four people are missing in the floods that have ravaged parts of the province over the weekend.

One of the victims who lost their lives on Sunday night is a police constable from the Anti-Gang Unit in Gqeberha.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), Constable Elroy May, 39, was a passenger in the police vehicle when it overturned due to the bad weather conditions.

Search and rescue

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said all emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations.

The South African National Defence Force has also deployed a helicopter to help assess inaccessible areas.

Gift of the Givers and Rescue South Africa have also joined to support the search and rescue operations as residents were unable to leave their houses due to high water levels and furniture blocking entryways.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ALSO READ: Nelson Mandela Bay floods: At least seven dead, 500 residents relocated