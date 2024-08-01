News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

1 Aug 2024

04:20 am

Newbies shake up the old order in politics

ANC ministers are overshadowed by the vigorous, transparent efforts of newly appointed ministers from other parties, challenging the status quo.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is one of the new faces tackling age-old issues. Picture: Gallo Images

We reckon the ANC must have been apprehensive about taking into its ranks, in the government of national unity, a bunch of parties with radically differing ideologies and approaches to governing than its own.

But, we would bet that none of the ministers deployed by Luthuli House would have expected their former opponents to hit the ground running with such vigour – nor that they would make their ANC partners look bad in the process.

The DA’s ministers – Leon Schreiber in home affairs, Dean McPherson in public works and Siviwe Gwarube in basic education – have all made very public moves to tackle the worst parts of their portfolios.

ALSO READ: Can the GNU accelerate SA’s economic recovery?

The same has occurred with Freedom Front Plus minister Pieter Groenewald, who has carried out snap inspections of some of the prisons now under his control.

IFP head Velenkosini Hlabisa has set out a no-nonsense approach to local government by warning those municipalities that cannot get their act together and deliver services they will be taken over and run by central government.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has generated huge interest with his outspoken populist comments on all sorts of issues, but has won much public sympathy for ending the superfan gravy train, for example.

ALSO READ: Success, collapse or muddle? Predicting the road ahead for the GNU

In the dust of all this publicity, ANC ministers like Senzo Mchunu have found themselves squeezed out of the limelight, as when he presented his plans for the police and the combating of crime.

Ordinary citizens are now being exposed to enthusiastic, transparent governance which has been anathema to the ANC when it was unchallenged in power.

While it should be pointed out that fine media statements do not necessarily translate into action on the ground, we hope that the professional, citizen-centred approach by the newbies will help shake up the ossified ANC mindset.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Government of national unity (GNU)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Thabo Bester takes legal action against ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kgosi Mampuru
Multimedia From gang den to sport haven: Businessman gives up on government and fixes community park (VIDEO)
Crime Criminals vandalise cemetery in search of valuables
Health Twice-yearly jab can prevent HIV, landmark study finds
Education Pretoria Girls High principal suspended amid racism probe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES